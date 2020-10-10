Political Hacks Chili Cook-off set for October 17

From Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy

Chili-cooking season is upon us, so: Please join the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy on Saturday, October 17 for the 37th Annual Political Hacks Chili Cookoff!

This year, things will be done things differently. We are asking cookers to set up tailgate style in our parking lot at 2915 N. Classen Boulevard in Oklahoma City and maintain a safe distance from each other.

We will have each entrant place samples of their chili into Styrofoam containers with lids. Our staff will mark each contestant’s sample and box them up for people to drive through and take the samples home and vote for their favorite online. The event will unfold from Noon to 4:30 p.m.

Our judges (Justice Noma Gurich, Judge Trevor Pemberton, Judge Leah Edwards, Judge Thad Balkman, Judge Kevin McCray, and Judge Sheila Stinson) will also be present to do their judging.

The link to sign up to cook is below (cookers enter for free and get an event apron as a thank-you for competing) and sponsor levels are also included. Each sponsor will have their names or logos (no campaign logos as we are not allowed that by law, sorry) placed on the event t-shirt. Here is the link for signing up.

Proceeds from this event go to the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy (OICA), with donations also going to the Donna Nigh Foundation and Children’s Hospital of Oklahoma.

As always, this event is set up to provide a relaxing, fun event for people to have a chance to meet the candidates and members of the court who will serve as judges.

This year, with COVID-19, we will certainly encourage this to happen from a safe social distance and for people to mask up.

If you are not tied up in a campaign, please consider entering and/or joining.

Note: For information about the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy, visit their website, at oica.org. Former state Rep. Joe Dorman is executive director of the organization.