EMBARK offers free deliveries to qualifying Oklahoma City residents

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY – EMBARK is offering free delivery of groceries, prescriptions or other small items to qualifying residents through its Mobility Management programs. Services are available to the first 125 registered participants, who are seniors aged 60 or over or individuals with disabilities verified by a physician.

The business unit of the Central Oklahoma Transportation & Parking Authority (COTPA) – EMBARK is a public trust administered by the City of Oklahoma City.

EMBARK is responsible for providing safe, efficient, and convenient public transportation and downtown parking solutions to the greater Oklahoma City area.

“Offering this service helps our most vulnerable population remain safe during the pandemic,” said Jason Ferbrache, EMBARK Administrator. “As we focus on increasing mobility, the value of transportation cannot be understated during this time. Residents need access to crucial items to sustain their health and well-being.”

After a broken hip left him disabled, Jerry White began using EMBARK’s Senior Services in 2019 to get to essential appointments and run other necessary errands. He now recommends the services to anyone who needs it, including those needing deliveries to their residences.

“This is the most dependable transportation service I have ever used,” said White. “They have been there for me when I have needed them most.

“The drivers are courteous, and they help you with prescriptions, when needed. Anyone who signs up for this program will not regret it,” White added.

EMBARK’s Mobility Management division offers a transportation subsidy program known as Share-A-Fare in partnership with SendaRide, Inc. Through the program, residents have an alternative means to reach destinations outside of EMBARK’s public transportation system.

The first 125 participants to sign up can make reservations for Care Partners (drivers) to pick up pre-ordered and pre-paid groceries, prescriptions, or other small items and deliver them to their residence, free of charge.

Courier Services are limited, and applications are processed in the order received. Once approved, participants will receive an eligibility letter to use services and can immediately begin requesting deliveries.

Up to four deliveries are available per month, and trips must occur within ten miles of the residence. Prescriptions cannot include controlled prescriptions requiring a photo ID or medical marijuana.

Interested parties must reside in Oklahoma City and must complete a short application.

Call 405-235-RIDE (7433) to request a delivery service application by mail or download an online application from embarkok.com/specialservices.

To learn more about other EMBARK services available, visit embarkok.com or call 405-297-2583.