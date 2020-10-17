Armstrong Auditorium presents encore performance of ‘Celtic Throne’

The cast of ‘Celtic’ Throne in performance. Photo Provided.

The City Sentinel Online, Staff Report

EDMOND – From Golden Globe-nominated composer Brian Byrne (Heartbeat of Home) comes Celtic Throne, a majestic new musical score for a brand-new Irish dance production from Herbert W. Armstrong College and Armstrong Dance. Fresh off tours of Branson, MO and Rapid City, SD, Armstrong Auditorium host an encore performance of “Celtic Throne” on Thursday, Oct. 15. The Armstrong Auditorium run ends tomorrow (Sunday, Oct. 18) at 2 p.m.

Celtic Throne — The Royal Journey of Irish Dance explores the ancient origins of Irish step dance and celebrates the millennia-long journey of a music- and dance-loving people as they migrate from the ancient Near East to Ireland, Scotland, England and the United States. Infused with innovative choreography, dazzling costumes, spectacular lighting and projection, Celtic Throne is Armstrong College’s largest production to date.

“Celtic Throne combines Byrne’s powerful, cinematic musical score with hard- and soft-shoe Irish dancing, all set against epic imagery of Ireland, the Scottish Highlands, scenes from the British Empire and traditional America. This show is a stonking celebration of the British Isles and the United States. It is guaranteed to leave audiences thrilled and inspired,” said co-director Brad Macdonald. Concerning the remaining local performance on Sunday, the stage professional said, in a release sent to local news organizations, “Bring the entire family for an unforgettable experience!”

Irish-born Brian Byrne is a multi-award-winning film and television composer, songwriter and producer whose wife is lyricist Kasey Jones, a native Oklahoman. The couple lives in Oklahoma. Byrne composed music for Heartbeat of Home and has collaborated with some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, including Katy Perry, Bono, Barbara Streisand, Josh Groban, Sinead O’Connor, Kelly Clarkson and Sarah McLachlan, to name a few.

The Armstrong Dance troupe is comprised of more than 30 Irish dancers from around the world, including Britain, Australia, Canada and the United States, ranging in age from 22 to just four years old. The troupe is comprised of students from the Carey Academy in England and the Maguire Academy in America, some of whom have competed with great success in top Irish dance competitions, including Worlds, All Irelands, Great Britain and North American Nationals.

Tickets to “Celtic Throne —The Royal Journey of Irish Dance” range from $20 to $45 for adults and $15 for children 17 and under, and reservations are required. For tickets, visit ArmstrongAuditorium.org or call (405) 285-1010.

The award-winning Armstrong Auditorium has established itself as a world-class center for the arts in Oklahoma since 2010. The theater has hosted acclaimed local and international performances from a vast array of genres, including classical, jazz and folk music, theater, classical ballet, folk dance and more.

Designed to provide an exceptional acoustic experience, only 75 feet separate the stage from the back wall, allowing the 823-seat theater to boast a nine-millisecond initial time delay gap a measure of remarkable acoustic intimacy. Armstrong Auditorium’s exquisite beauty and warm atmosphere continue to make it an extraordinary venue worthy of its numerous accolades.

The remaining Performance at Armstrong Auditorium is Sunday, Oct. 18, at 2:00 p.m.

