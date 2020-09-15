The Foundation for OKCPS’ Wall of Fame Inducts Bentley, Johnson, Nagle and Scobey

The Foundation for Oklahoma City Public Schools will induct four new members, Madeline Bentley, A. Jaye Johnson, Dr. Nancy Nesbitt Nagle, and Derrick Scobey into its Wall of Fame this month. Facebook photo

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter



OKLAHOMA CITY – This month, the Foundation for Oklahoma City Public Schools will induct four new members into its Wall of Fame. This year’s honorees, Madeline Bentley, A. Jaye Johnson, Dr. Nancy Nesbitt Nagle, and Derrick Scobey will join 88 other Oklahoma City Public Schools (OKCPS) alumni who have been inducted since the Wall of Fame was created in 1985.

In past years, the Foundation has searched across the world for its Wall of Fame honorees, the press release stated. This year, the Foundation looked closer to home to recognize OKCPS alumni who have provided outstanding leadership and helped unify Oklahoma City during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We thought carefully about this year’s Wall of Fame and wanted to honor local unsung heroes that are working on the front lines to support our community during the pandemic as well as leading efforts to unify and bring equity to all OKC citizens,” said Foundation president and CEO Mary Mélon

“Our 2020 honorees exemplify the qualities of leadership, compassion, ingenuity and selflessness,” she added. “We’re proud to call them OKCPS alumni.”

Madeline Bentley, a graduate of Classen School of Advanced Studies, is a registered nurse who cares for patients fighting COVID-19 in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Integris Health Edmond Hospital. Often, she has been the only person by their side when they succumb to the virus. Madeline is a supporter of the LGBTQ community and the fight for racial justice.

A. Jaye Johnson, a graduate of Southeast High School, is the director of the Boys & Girls Club of Oklahoma County, where he has been a positive role model and father figure to thousands of young people for more than 18 years. Johnson helped create and lead “Club on the Go,” which provided food, outreach, virtual programming and emergency childcare for essential workers during the early days of the pandemic.

A graduate of John Marshall High School, Dr. Nancy Nesbitt Nagle is a pulmonary physician and one of the first people to volunteer to be on the frontline in the COVID-19 unit at Integris Hospital. She is part of a four-person rotating team in the ICU, that regularly works 12-hour shifts. Nancy is involved with the work of the Historical Preservation, Inc. (HPI) for Oklahoma City’s Heritage Hills neighborhood. In April, HPI came to the aid of SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital, donating $18,000 to local restaurants to deliver 800 meals for hospital employees over 16 weeks and over 1,000 masks for the hospital.

Derrick Scobey is a graduate of Frederick Douglass High School and a pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church. Last July, he was instrumental in leading a joint humanitarian effort to provide fresh produce, dairy, masks, dog/cat food, COVID-19 testing and voter/Census registration during a drive-thru event at his church. He also works with the Oklahoma City Police Department to host community gatherings like “People, Pastors and Police,” which fosters relationships and helps people understand police issues.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year instead of hosting their traditional annual gala, the Foundation’s Wall of Fame event will celebrate the honorees through customary and digital media for their efforts and advocacy. Honorees will also receive an award and a $500 cash prize.

Sponsors of the 2020 Wall of Fame are listed at okckids.com/events/wall-of-fame.

Created in 1984, the Foundation for Oklahoma City Public Schools is a nonprofit organization with a mission to advance excellence, create champions and build strong community support for lasting success in Oklahoma City Public Schools.

For more information regarding volunteer and donation opportunities, visit okckids.com.