State Election Board encourages registration. October 9 deadline for new registrations. And, a word from the Postal Service about mail-in ballots

The United States Postal Service encourages those planning to vote by mail (exercising the ‘absentee’ process) to act soon to follow all appropriate and legal steps to get ballots in on time for the upcoming November 3 election. Facebook photo

The City Sentinel Staff Report

National Voter Registration Day was marked on September 22 across the nation.

The Oklahoma State Election Board supported the effort by encouraging citizens across the state to register to vote. The State Election Board is reminding Oklahomans that the deadline to register for the November 3 General Election is quickly approaching.

Applications for new registrations and updates must be postmarked or submitted by October 9.

Voters can fill out an application using the OK Voter Portal ‘wizard.’

Applications must be printed, signed, and mailed or hand-delivered to the Election Board to complete the process.

Voter Registration Applications are also available at your County Election Board or can be downloaded from the State Election Board website. The paper form can be downloaded here. Note that the paper forms must be returned to a new voter’s county election board.

Additionally, here is a useful absentee voting process outline from the website.

Here are the broad legal guidelines for those who desire to vote in Oklahoma

You must be 18 years old on or before an election in which you are eligible to vote. (You may pre-register to vote if you are 17 ½ years old, but you must be 18 to vote.)

You must be a citizen of the United States and a resident of the State of Oklahoma.

You must affirm that you have not been convicted of a felony or if you have been convicted, you have fully served your sentence of court-mandated calendar days, including any term of incarceration, parole or supervision, or completed a period of probation ordered by any court.

You must affirm that you are not under judgment as an incapacitated person.

The State Election Board says current voters are encouraged to take a minute on National Voter Registration Day to ensure their information is up-to-date using the OK Voter Portal.

Changes can be made online provided you have not moved to a new county. If you have moved to a new county, you will need to complete a new Voter Registration Application.

Again: In Oklahoma, applications for “new registrations” and “updates” must be postmarked or submitted by October 9.

National Voter Registration Day was first celebrated in 2012 and is held the fourth Tuesday each September.

General Guidance for mail-in voters

Customers of the United States Postal Service (USPS) received mailings in late September encouraging those planning to vote by mail (exercising the ‘absentee’ process) to act soon to follow all appropriate and legal steps to get ballots in on time for the upcoming November 3 election.

The mailing said:

If you vote by mail, we’re committed to providing you a secure, effective way to deliver your ballot. Use this checklist to prepare:

Start today. Give yourself and your election officials ample time to complete the process.

Rules and dates vary by state, so contact your election board to confirm. Find links at usps.com/votinginfo.

Request your mail-in ballot (often called “absentee” ballot) at least 15 days before Election Day.

Once received, follow the instructions. Add postage to the return envelope if needed.

We recommend you mail your ballot at least 7 days before election day.

The post card from the USPS concluded: “We’re ready to deliver for you. Make sure you’re ready, too.”

NOTE: Publisher Patrick B. McGuigan contributed to this report.