Slide into September at Paseo’s First Friday Gallery Walk (September 4)





The City Sentinel Staff Report

The community is invited to stroll the historic Paseo Arts District during the First Friday gallery walk, September 4, 6 to 9 p.m. Facebook photo

OKLAHOMA CITY – Each First Friday of the month, the community is invited to stroll the historic Paseo Arts District. All of the Paseo galleries have reopened, some with abbreviated hours, and most will be open for First Friday.

Restaurants will be open for dining, patio seating and takeout. All guests are required to wear a mask, practice social distancing and use provided hand sanitizer when shopping.

This month’s First Friday is September 4, 6 to 9 p.m. You can find more information about how to support your favorite shops and restaurants during their new hours at thepaseo.org/support-paseo.

The Paseo Arts & Creativity Center (PACC) presents two new exhibitions. An exhibition of paintings by artists Jenny Lee and Nichol Vagrosky in Gallery One and the PAA’s annual juried Paseo Photofest in Gallery Two will open with a reception during First Friday.

Both exhibits will be on display in the PACC at 3024 Paseo and online at the paseo.org from September 4 through Sept. 26.

View a collection of Western landscapes by Jenny Lee and the acrylic colorful abstracts of Nichol Vagrosky. Lee is the current creative director for the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation and has been a professional artist for more than 30 years working in pastel, acrylic and oil to render her version of nature, heavily inspired by her travels. Vagrosky has had art in her blood since she was a young girl. She owns a creative firm and marketing agency specializing in graphic design, web development and corporate branding.

The Paseo Arts Association’s annual juried Paseo Photofest returns with photographs of 43 Oklahoma artists. The exhibit showcases all types of photography and photo-based artwork, including traditional film and digital processes, as well as mixed media pieces.

This year’s Photofest juror is Doug Hoke, who has been a photojournalist for The Oklahoman and other editorial publications for over 40 years. Hoke will announce award recipients at 7:00 p.m. during the opening reception.

This year’s awards are generously sponsored by Red River Digital, a client centered printing service that has served the photography community both in Oklahoma City and around the country for 16 years.

Oklahoma City’s Unique Arts Destination, the Paseo Arts District is located between NW 27th & 30th Streets and Walker & Hudson. Each First Friday, Paseo galleries offer special themed exhibits, refreshments, guest artists and a variety of live entertainment — all within walking distance. Ten restaurants and a handful of shops round out the Paseo’s distinctive atmosphere.

For more information, call the Paseo Arts Association at (405) 525-2688 or email amanda@thepaseo.org. Visit thepaseo.org/join for membership information.

The annual juried Paseo Photofest in Gallery Two will open on Sept. 4 with a reception during First Friday featuring art by Bryan Dahlvang. Photo provided.

This piece by artist Sarah Black, called Wildlife Refuge will be displayed in Gallery Two during this month’s Paseo Photofest. Photo provided.