Sally’s List to host virtual Move the Needle 2020 fundraiser on September 17

Sally’s List Move the Needle virtual fundraising event will feature (L-R) keynote speaker Tina Tchen, CEO of Time’s UP and former chief of staff to Michelle Obama; Kelli O’Hara, Broadway star and Tony Award winner; and Alfre Woodard, Emmy, Golden Globe award winner, producer and political activist. Photos provided.

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY – Sally’s List, Oklahoma’s nonprofit organization that supports progressive women political candidates, has announced that the 2020 “Move the Needle” event will take place virtually on Thursday, September 17 from 7 – 8 p.m. At that time, they will introduce all of their endorsed candidates running in the upcoming November election.



“This year, we’re going completely virtual, but we’re still ready to party,” said Sara Jane Rose, Sally’s List executive director.



According to the website, the women of Sally’s List support community-building issues like public education, healthcare, and a strong economy. The organization’s training programs mobilize women to make a long-lasting impact in their communities.

“It’s time for our ‘Move the Needle’ event and we want you to join us for a virtual celebration of what has been accomplished in the past ten years, where we are today, and what is to come,” said Rose.

“This event is held in general election years to introduce our endorsed candidates to our supporters,’ she added.



“In the past, it’s been a loud and joyous in-person event, and this year, it will be a loud and joyous Zoom call with guests who’ve offered to join us,’ Rose said. “We’ll introduce our 22 Sally’s List-endorsed candidates. There will be music and laughter and you don’t even have to put on pants. What more could you want?”

The 2020 Move the Needle virtual event will feature keynote speaker Tina Tchen, CEO of Time’s Up and former chief of staff to Michelle Obama, along with special guests, Oklahoma natives Alfre Woodard, Emmy and Golden Globe award winner, producer and political activist and Kelli O’Hara, Broadway star and Tony Award winner.

“When you wake up on September 18, imagine your heart swelling with the knowledge that you are part of the solution to the ills facing our community and you are definitely not alone in the fight,” Rose said.

With each ticket purchase there will be a swag gift of either a Sally’s List mask or T-Shirt. After registration is completed, guests are asked to contact Sara Jane at sjrose@sallyslist.org with their mask color preference and T-Shirt size.

A link to the join the Zoom meeting via password will be sent as the event date approaches. For information regarding event scholarships, contact sjrose@sallyslist.org.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, earlier this year Sally’s List had to cancel their spring fundraiser, the “Sally’s List Birthday Bash.” This Move the Needle virtual event is replacing the group’s annual fall fundraiser.

Rose says the organization is already working with candidates running in 2021 and 2022 and the public’s support is needed to continue growing Sally’s List programming.



“We have marched. We have donated. We have watched lectures on anti-racism and shared podcasts and articles with our family and friends. We have registered to vote. What else can we do”, asked Rose.



“We can aggressively push for the kind of political leadership that will help prevent future global crises like the one we’re currently experiencing,” she continued. “If we don’t agree with decisions being made by our elected officials, we need to find people to replace them, people we trust will hold our values near to their hearts.”

Move the Needle general admission tickets begin at $50, which will include a Sally’s List branded mask. $100 registration will include a Sally’s List T-shirt. $150 will get you a Sally’s List branded mask and shirt. Move the Needle sponsorships begin at $250.

Visit the Sally’s List website for more information and to purchase tickets. Can’t attend? Donations to support the work of Sally’s List can be made online here.