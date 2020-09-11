OU Medicine and OCCHD launch mobile COVID-19 testing at hot spot locations in OK County every Saturday

The Oklahoma City-County Health Department and OU Medicine will provide mobile testing on Saturday, Sept. 12 and 19, from 1 – 5 p.m., in the parking lot of Southeast Middle School located at 6700 S. Hudson Avenue in Oklahoma City. Facebook photo

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City-County Health Department (OCCHD) and OU Medicine has launched a joint effort to provide mobile testing in zip codes experiencing high COVID-19 positivity rates in Oklahoma County.



OCCHD is providing logistical support for the mobile testing, while OU Medicine will staff the pop-up sites, which will occur once a week on Saturdays.



“We are eager to work with OCCHD to expand testing in Oklahoma City, specifically in those areas we know are the hardest hit,” said Erin Walker, assistant vice president of Operations at The Children’s Hospital at OU Medicine.



“Testing is a great first step in reducing the spread of this disease, so we encourage the community to participate.”



OCCHD stresses testing as critical to identifying the impact of the virus in the community.



“We’re excited to partner with OU Medicine to reach vulnerable populations and to make tests more available with Saturday scheduling,” said LT Knighten, public information officer for OCCHD. “We encourage individuals who are experiencing symptoms, or who think they’ve been in contact with a confirmed positive case, to be tested.”



The mobile testing project launches Saturday, September 12 and 19, from 1 – 5 p.m., in the parking lot of Southeast Middle School located at 6700 S. Hudson Avenue in Oklahoma City.



“We’re focusing the mobile testing on the communities experiencing the highest positivity rates of COVID-19, and our data analysis currently shows south OKC as having the highest numbers of positive cases,” Knighten said.



Mobile COVID-19 Testing will be available on Saturday, Sept. 12 and 19 at 2700 S. Hudson Avenue, from 1 – 5 p.m. Individuals will enter Hudson on the south end of the loop and exit on 66thon the north end of the loop.



The CDC states the following individuals should get tested for COVID-19:

People who have symptoms of COVID-19

People who have had close contact (within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes) with someone with confirmed COVID-19

People who have been asked or referred to get testing by their healthcare provider, local or state health department.

In addition to the mobile testing, individuals living in Oklahoma County can schedule a test through OCCHD’s Crush the Curve website at testokc.com.

Additional COVID-19 testing sites can be found here.

Established in 1910, Oklahoma City-County Health Department (OCCHD) is committed to protecting health, promoting wellness, and preventing disease to ensure a healthy future for the Oklahoma County-area community.



OCCHD was one of the first public health departments in the nation to receive accreditation by the Public Health Accreditation Board. For more information, visit occhd.org.



OU Medicine — along with its academic partner, the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center — is the state’s only comprehensive academic health system of hospitals, clinics and centers of excellence.



With 11,000 employees and more than 1,300 physicians and advanced practice providers, OU Medicine is home to Oklahoma’s largest physician network with a complete range of specialty care.

To learn more, visit oumedicine.com.