Other Options, Inc. announces 2020-2021 Board of Directors

Cher Golding was re-elected as President of the Board of Directors for Other Options, Inc. for the 2020-2021 term. Facebook photos

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY — Other Options, Inc. has announced their Board of Directors for 2020-2021. Other Options is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization dedicated to providing food, resources, services, and education to at-risk individuals and families with a focus on those affected by HIV and AIDS.

Cher Golding was re-elected as Board President. Cher has been in HIV and AIDS services for the past 5 years and currently is the Community Liaison for ASP Cares and Elite Analytics. Through her role, Cher supports the pharmacy’s 340b federal drug assistance program so that Oklahomans can access PrEP and HIV medications at little or no cost.

Other Options also re-elected Paul Carabajal with Clutter Busters as Vice President; Frederick Redwine, of Redwine, and Cubberley Law Firm as Secretary; and Ken Jones of Tinker Air Force as Treasurer of the 2021 board of directors.



Additional Other Options board nembers include: Kelly Blundell, manicurist; Kristen Meeks Davis, Account Manager with Cumulus Media; Robin Dorner, Editor in Chief of The Gayly newspaper; community leader Elysabeth Britt; Scott Flenner, founder and owner of Florasource; Chris Gray, Senior Human Resources Business Partner with Collision Works; Robert Painter, General Manager of Patrono Restaurant; community leader Joe Roman; and Nancy Struby, Vice President of Operations for the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters.

Other Options has been in existence since 1989 and recently celebrated their 30th year of accomplishments in dedicated service in the HIV and AIDS community.



The Board of Directors invited several new individuals to serve as Advisory Board Members and help guide the organization into the next decade.



Other Options Advisory Members for 2020-2021 include: Scott Allen, Judy Ann Anderson, Monica Baker, Dana Billingsley, Phil Burke, Deanna Cardenas, Lizz Caywood, Eric Chong, Michael Clark, Jim Everett, Tony Francis, Nathan Goad, Robert Greenwell, Ricky Gunn, Lina Henneman, Heather Idell, JR Johansen, Robert Johnson, Dave Jones, Paula Jones, Paula Love, Kurtis Newby, Nicole Moan, Mark Norwood, Phillip Pizzi, Cyd Roberts, Steve Savage, Amy Sauer, Ryan Tigner, Terry Walden, Dianeme Weidner, Ryan Wood and Taylor Young.

The Board also appointed David Rackley, Catharine Guilkers, and Walter Lacy (posthumous) to Honorary Emeritus status.

“This year has been especially difficult for our organization and our clients. We have had to implement many changes and safety measures to protect their compromised immunity and address new food insecurities for those who recently lost income due to layoffs and closures as a result of COVID-19,” said Mary Arbuckle, Executive Director.



“I am inspired by the additional new Board and Advisory members joining the organization and look forward to their guidance and support during this challenging year.”

For more information, visit otheroptionsokc.org or call 405-605-8020.