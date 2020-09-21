OCU Law Alumni Association offers Fall CLE online series

The first program of the OCU School of Law Fall CLE Series, sponsored by the Oklahoma Bar Association Continuing Legal Education Department, will feature Katherine Mazaheri-Franze, Mazaheri Law. Photo provided.



By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY – The inaugural Fall CLE Series, sponsored by the Oklahoma City University School of Law and The Oklahoma Bar Association Continuing Legal Education (CLE) Department, will begin online at noon on Thursday, September 24 for a brown bag session.

The first online CLE program will feature Katherine Mazaheri-Franze, Mazaheri Law. She will discuss her recent article “What’s Sex Got to Do With It: The Evolution of Sex Discrimination in Title VII,” which examines the history of employment law decisions from the United States Supreme Court throughout modern history.



This event will provide participants with one hour of Continuing Legal Education.

“We are blessed to have many alumni who are not only experts in their various fields of practice, but are willing to share their expertise with alumni, students and the greater legal community,” said Monica Ybarra, corporate counsel for TBS Factoring Service and past chair of the OCU Law Alumni Association.



“We’re excited about the presenters and CLE topics that we’ve assembled for this series,” Ybarra added. “One of our top priorities is providing value to the alumni association membership.



“Providing free CLE through a safe delivery system is an ideal way to give back to our community during the pandemic.”

Other courses planned for the fall include:

October 6: Michelle Edstrom & Kelli Stump- Immigration Law

October 22: Robert Campbell- Family Law

November 10: Allie Ah Loy- Duty to Maintain Technical Competency

November 19: Collin Walke- Wellness/Mindfulness Topic

Each course is offered for $50. OCU Law Alumni Association members may attend any of the series for free. To register, visit employmentlawcle.eventbrite.com.

Founded in 1907, OCU School of Law has cultivated the legal leaders of a world-wide community. Home to many clinics and programs, OCU School of Law offers students immediate, real-world experiences in business, criminal and family law.

Oklahoma City University School of Law serves a diverse student body of approximately 400. Its nearly 7,000 alumni practice in every state and several foreign countries.



The OCU Law Alumni Association cultivates a spirit of community and pride among graduates while contributing to the advancement of the law school and the legal profession. Everyone who has graduated from OCU Law is eligible to become a member of the OCU Law Alumni Association.



For more information on the school and its clinics, visit law.okcu.edu.