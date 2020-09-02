Metropolitan Library System begins Grab & Go service

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY – As of Monday, August 31, all Metropolitan Library System (MLS) libraries have instated their new Grab & Go service. Grab & Go consists of select services including limited computer use by reservation, copy/fax/scan use, and minimal browsing.



Only seating for the computers will be available. Computers are limited to two sessions of 30 minutes each per day. Masks are required for all customers.



Customers must continue to return books to the MLS outdoor bookdrops for quarantine.

“We are taking extra precautions to keep customers and staff safe during this pandemic,” said Larry White, MLS Interim Executive Director. “All materials returned to our outdoor bookdrops are placed in a 96-hour quarantine before being checked in and made available for other customers.”

According to the website, the book quarantine decision was made based on recent laboratory testing conducted by the REALM Project (REopening Archives, Libraries, and Museums), published by the Online Computer Library Center (OCLC), a global library cooperative.



“Hand sanitizer stations are available at all locations, and high touch surfaces will also be cleaned frequently throughout the day,” White added.

The Metropolitan Library System is a public library system serving Oklahoma County residents with 19 library branch locations.

Online programs and events via social media include LearningExpress and HelpNow for students, “Book-A-Librarian” for general library help, genealogy help one-on-one, Hoopla and Kanopy streaming movies and TV shows, and JobNow for job and career help.

Curbside pickup hours are Mondays through Fridays 1 – 6 p.m., Saturdays 1 – 5 p.m. and from 1 – 6 p.m. on Sundays. For more information, contact the Metropolitan Library System’s “ask a librarian service” at 405-231-8650 or at metrolibrary.org/askalibrarian.

The Belle Isle Library has opened at its temporary location 3621 NW Expressway.

The Ralph Ellison Library is temporarily closed for building maintenance and repair. Check the website for updates about Ralph Ellison’s reopening.

All MLS branches will be closed Sunday and Monday, Sept. 6 and 7 for Labor Day Weekend.



The Metropolitan Library System is the largest library system in Oklahoma, serving anyone who lives, attends school, or owns property in Oklahoma County. MLS circulates over 6 million materials each year.

For more information on the MLS COVID-19 response, visit the website at metrolibrary.org/coronavirus.

All materials returned to MLS outdoor bookdrops are placed in a 96-hour quarantine before being checked in and made available for other customers. Facebook photo