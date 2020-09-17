Latino Community Development Agency to host Virtual Awards and Recognition Event on Sept. 23

The Latino Community Development Agency will host its 29th annual Recognition and Awards event online honoring (L-R) Cinthya Allen, Miriam Campos and Johnny Charqueño, on Wed., Sept. 23.

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter



OKLAHOMA CITY – The Latino Community Development Agency (LCDA), Oklahoma’s largest Latino nonprofit organization, will host its 29th annual recognition and awards event in a virtual format, on Wednesday, September 23, at 11 a.m.



The event’s theme is Impacting Lives, Building Futures.



The program will honor three individuals whose lives have been positively impacted by LCDA programs: Cinthya Allen, director of corporate relations at the University of Oklahoma; Miriam Campos, assistant vice president with Arvest Bank; and Johnny Charqueño, faculty member at Northwest Classen High School.



Also speaking will be Richard Lane, LCDA board chair, and Dr. Raúl Font, president of LCDA.



Also during the event, the following individuals and corporations will receive awards during the event: Ernest W. Gomez – Patricia B. Fennel Lifetime Achievement Award; Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma – President’s Award; MidFirst Bank – Partner Agency Award; Miriam Campos – LCDA Board Member Award; Cipriana Ayala – LCDA Staff of the Year; and the Baca Family – Family of the Year Award.



LCDA is a nonprofit organization that provides essential social services that address the unique needs of Spanish-speaking newcomers in central Oklahoma.

The event’s main sponsor is Lopez Foods. Co-sponsors include: Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma, Metro Technology Centers and MidFirst Bank.

There are two ways to participate in the free event: via LCDA’s website, at lcdaok.com, or through the LCDA Facebook page.

Founded in 1991, LCDA’s mission is to improve the quality of life in the Latino community through education, leadership, services and advocacy. Last year, LCDA served nearly 30,000 members of the community.

A diversified board of directors oversees the agency operations and several committees’ agency activities in the areas of education, economic development, health, mental health and substance abuse prevention, communications, development and personnel. Many Latino and non-Latino individuals participate in the work of these committees.

In 1995, the LCDA obtained a building housed in the heart of the Latino community, designating it as the Riverside Community Center.

“LCDA walks with you through these unprecedented times,” said Dr. Font. “The COVID – 19 virus places challenging moments to our community, State, Nation and world populations. The reaction we take today will dictate results in the future. Therefore, if you walk away with only one thought out of this message is to please focus on erring on the side of caution.

“For now, understanding that changes can and will continue to happen based on data, we will maintain our services available,” Font continued. “They may look differently, but still deployed with the same professional flare. If closing our facilities and/or access to the staff occurs, we will let you know.”

For more information, visit lcda.com or call 405-236-0701.