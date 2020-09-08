City Rescue Mission’s virtual Mission of Hope fundraiser will celebrate 60th Anniversary on Sept. 10

The 21st Annual Mission of Hope fundraising event, hosted by City Rescue Mission and themed “Love Everybody Always,” will be held virtually on Thursday, September 10 at 7 p.m. Facebook photo

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY – Hosted by the City Rescue Mission, the 21st Annual Mission of Hope fundraising event, themed “Love Everybody Always” will be held virtually on Thursday, September 10 at 7 p.m. Registration is free and open to the public.

City Rescue Mission remains steadfast in its commitment to ‘Love Everybody Always’,” said Erin Goodin, City Rescue president. “As a ministry serving a diverse population for the past 60 years, this has always been our call.”

The event will feature author Bob Goff and special musical guest Darci Lynne.

Goff is the New York Times Best-Selling Author of Love Does, Everybody Always and Dream Big, the Honorary Consul to the Republic of Uganda, an attorney, and the founder of Love Does—a nonprofit human rights organization operating in Uganda, India, Nepal, Iraq and Somalia.

“With his infectious energy and engaging communication style, Bob Goff will bring a compelling message of hope and the power of relentless love,” Goodin said.

Singer, ventriloquist, and Oklahoma native, Darci Lynne is the youngest contestant to ever win NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” and holds the record for the most votes for a final performance in the history of the show.

Emceed by Ward 7 Oklahoma City Councilwoman Nikki Nice, the evening will feature an opening prayer from US Senator James Lankford (R-Oklahoma City). Other speakers include Eric Goodin, City Rescue President; Stephen Cortes, City Rescue Board Chair; and Pastor Rodney Fouts, North Church lead pastor.

The event will include a silent auction, a virtual photo booth and personal testimonies from Bridge to Life former and current clients.

City Rescue Missions gives special appreciation to Lampstand Story Co. for their support with the event’s creation.

“City Rescue Mission has spent the past 60 years showing love to everybody, always,” said Goodin. “Our 60th year – is the perfect time to celebrate those that have asked for our help, our donors and the entire community that has embraced City Rescue Mission’s goal to help those who are homeless. And we celebrate our future and the opportunity to help men, women and women with children end their homelessness.”

City Rescue Mission has helped the homeless and near homeless in the Oklahoma City metro for more than 60 years. The organization offers hot meals, a clean, safe, temporary place to stay and successful programs and services to help people transform their lives for the better.



City Rescue currently collaborates with more than 70 local agencies, offering free and comprehensive care to its clients. Operating the state’s largest free drug and alcohol recovery program, Bridge to Life, the nonprofit provides tools and support essential to helping clients transition to stable and safe housing, employment and healthy lifestyles.

Major sponsors for this year’s Mission of Hope event include Hobby Lobby, Mathis Brothers, Jasco, Darci Lynne and the Farmer Family, First Presbyterian Church of Edmond, Bank of Oklahoma, PumpsOK, Dakil Auctioneers, Lippert Brothers, Inc., Vision Source, and Hudiburg Auto Group.

One way to sponsor the event is to create an “in-home” event with small groups of eight (8) for watching parties, and be treated to a dinner for eight from The Petroleum Club, which and other fun items in their “Experience Box.” For more details, click here.

To register or make donations for the 2020 Mission of Hope celebration, visit cityrescue.org. To learn more, contact Shellie Holt at 405-232-2709 ext. 160.