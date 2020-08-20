Runoff Race News: Stephanie Bice outraises Terry Neese for seventh straight reporting period



The City Sentinel Staff Report

State Sen . Stephanie Bice, R-Oklahoma City, is a candidate in the Fifth Congressional District of Oklahoma. Photo provided.

OKLAHOMA CITY – Stephanie Bice, conservative Republican candidate for Congress in Oklahoma’s Fifth Congressional District, outraised Terry Neese in the most recent fundraising period, campaign finance records show.

This is the seventh consecutive fundraising period that Bice has bested Neese, a businesswoman, in dollars raised and Bice has outraised Neese in every filing period since becoming a candidate.

Bice raised $273,052 from more than 1500 donors in the reporting period covering July 1 through August 5, 2020.

More than 89 percent of Bice’s contributions came from Oklahoma.

The totals include no loans from the candidate. Her campaign remains debt-free.

Neese’s campaign is now $800,000 in debt.

“If we’re going to retire Nancy Pelosi and change Washington, we first need a candidate who can beat Kendra Horn,” Bice said in a release sent to The City Sentinel and other news organizations.

“We’ve built a grassroots campaign with thousands of donors who share our cause to secure the future for our children and grandchildren. I’m grateful to every one of them.”

A lifelong resident of the Fifth Congressional District, Senator Bice has established a conservative record in the state Legislature.

In an endorsement, The City Sentinel newspaper, based in the heart of the Fifth District, said, “Republicans in Oklahoma’s Fifth Congressional District must discern whether or not to nominate their best option to present a serious challenge to incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Kendra Horn.

“State Sen. Stephanie Bice, an experienced public servant with a solid conservative record, is the candidate best positioned to make the case for a change. Senator Bice is pro-life, a defender of the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms, an energetic campaigner and a proven candidate.”

The newspaper, which has a record of supporting candidates for public office from all three state parties – Republican, Democrat and Libertarian – reflected that Neese “has sought public office before, and was defeated. There is no dishonor in that, but it should be kept in mind to answer the question in voters’ minds: Can she win in November?

“Stephanie Bice is a winner and a leader. She is a woman of integrity and determination. The City Sentinel supports the nomination of Stephanie Bice to face the incumbent in November.”