OVAC announces virtual 12×12 Art Fundraiser



By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

The 2020 OVAC 12 x 12 Art Fundraiser graphic was designed by Emma Palmer, Third Floor Design, The University of Tulsa, Photo provided.

OKLAHOMA CITY – Every year, the Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition (OVAC) hosts the 12×12 Art Fundraiser, which features diverse art by 175 Oklahoma artists. For 2020, each artist will create a special art piece that is twelve-by-twelve inches, which will then be auctioned off through a virtual sale on Friday, September 25, from 6 – 10 p.m.

“This year, we are all partying from home,” said Krystie Brewer, OVAC’s Executive Director. “Our new digital platform will actually help us put more focus on the most important part of the event—the artists.



“The funds go to support our critical grants and awards for artists as well as support our other statewide programs,” Brewer added. “Our Grants for Artists program is essential for Oklahoma artists to elevate their practice, receive new educational opportunities, and take that next step forward in their careers.”

The mission of the Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition is to grow and develop Oklahoma’s visual arts community through education, promotion, connection, and funding.

Participants should mark their calendars to browse, bid, and buy artwork through the online auction that will connect art supporters throughout the entire state.



In addition to the artwork, a livestream video in partnership with The House Helps will bring virtual surprises to each guest’s “couch” party.



There is no fee to watch the livestream, but OVAC is accepting donations to offset the loss of revenue from ticket sales.

This year, former Oklahoma City Thunder basketball player Desmond Mason and his wife Rebecca will be serving as the 12×12 Art Fundraiser Honorary Co-chairs.

“Supporting Oklahoma artists is important to us because I know what that support feels like personally,” said Mason. “The love and support give you the vote of confidence to keep pushing. We love being a part of 12×12, especially the exhibition. It allows us to experience the creative talent that our great state has to offer the world of art.”

The 2020 12×12 Art Fundraiser is sponsored in part by Allied Arts, the Oklahoma Arts Council, Kirkpatrick Family Foundation, George Kaiser Family Foundation, and the Andy Warhol Foundation for Visual Arts.

OVAC gives special thanks to Southwestern Printing and Emma Palmer with Third Floor Design at The University of Tulsa.

If any artists need special accommodations in order to participate in this year’s 12×12 Art Fundraiser, contact Audrey Kominski at 405-879-2400, ext. 2.

To register, to bid, or to donate online, visit 12x12okc.org.

Rick Bewley of Art Fusion Studio (OKC), “Lean,” cast and sand etched glass, steel and walnut. Photo provided.

Erica Bonavida (Edmond) “Oklahoma Strong” oil on canvas. Photo provided.