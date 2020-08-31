Oklahoma Senators Thompson and Standridge encouraged by state’s Top 10 ranking for highway bridges

Senate Appropriations Chair Roger Thompson (left) and Transportation Committee Chair Rob Standridge. Photos provided.

The City Sentinel Staff Report

Oklahoma City – Senate Appropriations Chair Roger Thompson and Transportation Committee Chair Rob Standridge issued statements soon after last week’s announcement that Oklahoma had gone from 49th in the nation to a Top Ten state for the condition of its highway system bridges.



The two Republican leaders said, in a press release sent to The City Sentinel and other news organizations:

“It’s taken Oklahoma 15 years, but we’ve gone from being in the bottom ten to now being a Top Ten state for the condition of our bridges. It was a combined effort of Legislative measures supported by governors, the hard work of the Department of Transportation and with the help of our congressional delegation,” said Thompson, R-Okemah. “I think this is proof that if we work together to find new approaches to old challenges, we can accomplish anything on behalf of our state and its citizens.”–Senate Appropriations Chair Roger Thompson, R-Okemah.

“The value of Oklahoma’s highway system is $60 billion, which makes it our top physical asset. After years of underfunding, we’ve made the necessary investments to protect that asset. We will see benefits from this investment for decades to come. I look forward to working with my fellow members, the Department of Transportation, our governor and congressional delegates as we continue to build on our success.” –Senate Transportation Committee Chair Rob Standridge, R-Norman.