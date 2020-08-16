Oklahoma Senate District 17 Republican Primary: For Shane Jett

Shane Jett

The City Sentinel Runoff Endorsement

OKLAHOMA CITY – In the June primary, Shane Jett garnered an impressive 44 percent of, blowing past incumbent Ron Sharp, who had only 33 percent . A third candidate secured the balance – hence, Jett and Sharp face each other in the August 25 primary.

A former member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives, Jett was the first member of the Grand Old Party ever to represent the district he represented for six years. He seeks a return to public office as state Senator in District 17, which encompasses the north parts of Pottawatomie County and a lot of eastern Oklahoma County.

Jett says: “I never run to oppose another candidate, but rather run for an opportunity to serve our community based on the skills and experience I have to offer. Since I left public service in 2010, I have dedicated myself to fostering job creation in Oklahoma and serving my country in the United States Navy. After prayerful consideration, I am compelled to run for this seat.”

Shane and his wife, Ana, are each articulate, intelligent, caring and generous toward all. The incumbent is known for his attacks on advocates with whom he disagrees.

Jett is the sort of human being who reflects the solid values of people who live in District 17. The City Sentinel respects Shane David Jett as a person of integrity and a passionate civic leader. We proudly supported him in the primary, and encourage Republicans to nominate him with their votes on August 25.