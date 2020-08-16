Oklahoma Caring Vans relaunch mobile immunization clinics August 17

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Caring Vans will continue to provide immunization clinics as of the week of August 17. The clinics provide immunizations required by Oklahoma law for enrollment in schools or child care facilities. All COVID-19 precautions have been taken to ensure the safety of all children and their families.



The Caring Vans will follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines including social distancing and personal protective equipment for staff.

Oklahoma Caring Vans is a service of the Oklahoma Caring Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to delivering preventive health services to underserved Oklahoma children through on-site clinics at schools, child care facilities, and community locations.

Services are provided at no charge to children, aged six weeks through 18 years, who qualify; this includes children who are uninsured, Medicaid eligible or American Indian.

Immunizations are given on a first come, first serve basis. For each child immunized, a parent or guardian must be present to provide current shot records and to complete paperwork. Body Mass Index screenings will be available for children 2-18 years of age.

All children are required to be current on their immunizations prior to child care or school entry. Immunization records are necessary for children entering Pre-K, Kindergarten and 7th graders to enroll.

Patient information is entered into OSIIS (Oklahoma State Immunization Information System) so that children’s immunization records will be portable. The Oklahoma Caring Van program has offices in Tulsa and Oklahoma City, offering clinics in communities statewide.

The current CDC childhood immunization schedule can be found here.

The Oklahoma City Caring Van public clinics happening in August are as follows:

Monday, Aug. 17 – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Western Heights Public Schools

8401 SW 44th Street

Oklahoma City, OK 73179

Thursday, Aug. 30 – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

CPN WIC – South

5401 S. Western

Oklahoma City, OK 73109



Thursday, Aug. 30 – 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Latino Community Development Agency

420 SW 10th Street

Oklahoma City, OK. 73109

The Oklahoma Caring Foundation (OCF) was created by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma to address preventive health needs of Oklahoma children.



The first Oklahoma Caring Van was launched in 1999, and since that time, nearly 145,000 children have received more than 260,000 lifesaving vaccines through the Oklahoma Caring Van Program.



OCF works in partnership with the public health community, and today, eight mobile units offer services in the counties where more than 92 percent of the state’s children reside.



While childhood immunizations remain the focus of OCF’s operations, a variety of other preventive health services including oral health screenings, fluoride varnishes, and wellness education, are also offered aboard certain units.

A full schedule of clinics can be found at oklahomacaringfoundation.org, or on Facebook at facebook.com/oklahomacaringfoundation.

Text OKCVAN to 33633 to receive OK Caring Van schedules (standard data and messaging rates may apply).

To schedule an Oklahoma Caring Van in Oklahoma City call 405-316-7250. In Tulsa, call 918-551-3404.