OK Humane to host Night at the Drive In fundraiser featuring Homeward Bound





The Oklahoma Humane Society will host a Night at the Drive-In on Thursday, September 10, featuring the family-friendly animal-themed film, Homeward Bound. Facebook photo.



By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter



OKLAHOMA CITY, Join the Oklahoma Humane Society on Thursday, September 10, for a Night at the Drive-In, showing the family-friendly animal-themed feature presentation Homeward Bound. The evening will take place at the Winchester Drive-In, 6930 S Western Avenue, in Oklahoma City.



Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Show begins at dark and will conclude at 10 p.m.

Homeward Bound tells the story of Shadow, Chance and Sassy’s epic adventure home, which seems especially timely this year.



“2020 has kept us on our toes, but through the unexpected twists and turns, OK Humane is still dedicated to helping the homeless cats and dogs of Oklahoma find their way home,” organizers said.



The funds raised at this event will help OK Humane continue life-saving efforts.



Ticket price is $150 per vehicle, so pile all your friends in your car and prepare for an evening of touching OK Humane animal stories, followed by a screening of the nostalgic favorite, “Homeward Bound,” according to the press release.



Visit okhumane.org/drivein for ticket and sponsorship information.

Sponsorship packages include:

Pack Member – $150 – 1 vehicle, 1 box of popcorn.

Sophisti-Cat – $500 – 1 vehicle, 1 box of popcorn, 4 VIP badges for adult beverages



Pawtron – $1000 – 2 vehicles, 2 boxes of popcorn, 4 chairs, 6 koozies, 2 radios, 6 VIP badges for adult beverages, 2 snack boxes

Fur-Ever Friend – $5000 – A custom commercial created for you, using OK Humane animals as the stars. Commercial will be played during the program. OK Humane staff will work with you to come up with a creative concept that advertises your business to your brand standards. (Includes everything in the $1000 package).

Top Dog – $10,000 – Top Sponsor – Name mentioned throughout entire program, a custom commercial as described in the $5000 package, logo appearing on screen, and signage as presenting sponsor, plus double the $1000 package perks.



Theater parking will be on a first come, first served basis. The movie audio will be played through your car radio, where you will need to tune to a specific station. If you are concerned about your car battery running the length of the program, consider bringing a battery-operated radio.

Masks are required by everyone visiting the Winchester concession stand. Social distancing and strict sanitary guidelines will be in place. Beer, wine and other concessions will be available to purchase.

Founded in 2007, the Oklahoma Humane Society works in close partnership with Oklahoma City Animal Welfare (OKC Animal Shelter) and other local shelters. Their primary focus is to eliminate the needless euthanasia of healthy, adoptable animals in Oklahoma City.

OK Humane’s adoption center is open by appointment only. Call 405-607-0586 to schedule an appointment. Hours of Operation are Wednesday – Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit okhumane.org/drivein or contact Rachel Dewberry, at rachel.dewberry@okhumane.org.