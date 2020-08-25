Aeronautics Commission grants $335,400 for Aviation and Aerospace Education funding

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – Last month marked the 45th anniversary of the docking of the U.S. Apollo and U.S.S.R. Soyuz spacecraft. The historical event spotlighting the first international space mission was generally considered the end of the Space Race.



The Apollo module was commanded by Oklahoma favorite son, General Thomas P. Stafford. Stafford also commanded Apollo 10 that mapped the landing site for Apollo 11 which put the first man on the Moon and was that giant leap for mankind.



Stafford has helped to establish Oklahoma as a national leader in the aerospace and aviation industry.

This year, thirty-eight different entities were awarded Aerospace and Aviation Education Program grants totaling over $335,400 from the Commission. The record amount of funding will be used to bring more students in Oklahoma to STEM careers, particularly those in aerospace and aviation. The funding was approved by the Commission at its most recent meeting.

Grants are awarded for targeted learning programs that have a direct application to aerospace and aviation for primary through post-secondary education. The grant funds are part of the agency’s initiative to give more Oklahoma young people access to STEM careers in the aerospace and aviation industry.



“The United States is still the only nation to land a man on the moon and return him safely to Earth, and we did it several times,” Stafford said. “That remarkable achievement, the success of our Space Program, and our robust aerospace industry would not be possible without the scientists, engineers, technicians, and other workers that built and maintained the spacecraft and aircraft, and administered the systems necessary for their operation.



“An adequate and competent workforce is the key, and aviation education programs like that of the Aeronautics Commission are critical to helping ensure that we have that workforce,” Stafford added.

According to the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission (OAC) press release, this spring and summer have marked some of the most challenging times the aviation and aerospace industry has ever experienced.

The Oklahoma workforce, and the need to attract new talent, is the reason why the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission (OAC) believes this is the perfect time to invest in the future and inspire today’s youth to become pilots, engineers, mechanics, astronauts, and scientists.



“The Commission is determined to focus on focusing young minds towards the exploration of aviation and aerospace through their nationally recognized and award winning education grant program,” the news release stated.

Oklahoma Secretary of Transportation Tim Gatz said, “Transportation is the backbone of our national and state economies, moving people, goods, and services across our country and state. Aviation plays an indispensable role in our transportation system. I appreciate OAC’s nationally-recognized programs that promotes aviation careers.”

Oklahoma’s Secretary of Commerce and Workforce Sean Kouplen supports OAC’s record investment in its aviation education program and believes it comes at a critical time to ensure a workforce to help the aerospace industry come back from the impact of COVID-19.

“Aerospace and aviation is our state’s second largest industry yielding an annual economic impact of $44 billion,” Kouplen said. “We need to continue to make these record investments in our workforce in order for Oklahoma to continue to provide top aerospace jobs in the country.”

Charged with the mission by state statute, the OAC, which invests more money in aerospace and aviation education than any other state, encourages students to consider aerospace or aviation as a career.



“Aviation and Aerospace is a huge economic engine in our state providing 206,000 direct and indirect jobs,” said Director of Aeronautics Victor Bird.



“For commerce and communities a safe, reliable, and accessible aviation system is critical. The Commission is pleased that its aviation and aerospace education program encourages young and adult Oklahomans to consider aviation and aerospace as a career.

“Funding requests totaled over $682,000 this year, which exemplifies the importance of aviation and the realization that an adequate workforce is the lifeblood of the industry,” Bird said.



The Commission’s education grant program has over 30 years of positive results. The initiative supports the Oklahoma Works project that aims to address the skills gap and connect students to programs that will help build the workforce of Oklahoma’s second largest industry.

The Commission’s program has been nationally recognized, enjoying a positive reputation of investing more in aerospace and aviation education than any other state.



Since FY2001, the Commission has awarded over $2.8M in aerospace and aviation education grants.

In order for a program to qualify for an aviation education grant or contract, it must meet certain requirements. Most importantly, the program must demonstrate that its curriculum and goals are geared toward aviation and aerospace.

The following grants were approved by OAC Commissioners on August 12:

Ada City School District, $25,000

Alva High School, $2,500

Atoka Elementary School, $2,000

Bishop John Carroll Cathedral School, $1,100

Boys and Girls Club of Oklahoma County, $15,000

Cameron University, $1,500

Class Matters, $2,700

Davenport Public Schools, $8,000

Dove Science Academy High School, $6,650

El Reno Regional Airport, $2,300

FIRST Robotics Competition, $7,500

Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma, $2,500

Gordon Cooper Technology Center, $3,000

Grand Aces Aviation Ground School, $1,750

Guthrie Edmond Regional Airport, $1,150

KISS Institute for Practical Robotics, $7.50

McAlester High School, $5,000

MetroTech Center + FAA Mike Monroney Aeronautical Center, $13,250

Metro Tech STEM Mobile Lab, $10,000

Mid-Del Technology Center, $4,000

Mustang High School, $5,000

Newspapers in Education Institute, $5,000

Oilton Public Schools, $3,000|

Oklahoma CareerTech Foundation, $10,000

Oklahoma Engineering Foundation, Inc., $5,000

Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics Foundation, $1,500

Oklahoma Science and Engineering Foundation, $5,000

Oklahoma State University, Speedfest, $9,000

Okmulgee High School, $5,000

Ponca City Regional Airport, $8,500

Putnam City High School (Air Force JROTC), $12,000

Rose State College, $13,500

Southeastern Oklahoma State University, $6,500

STARBASE Oklahoma Inc., $25,000

STARR Solutions (Tinker Air and Space Show), $28,000

Tulsa Air and Space Museum, $10,000

Tulsa Community WorkAdvance, $15,000

University of Oklahoma, Sooner Flight Academy, $46,000

The Oklahoma Aviation & Aerospace Industry produces just under $44B in annual economic activity, making it the second largest economic engine in Oklahoma. The state has 108 public airports in its system with over 96 percent of the state’s population being within 30 minutes from one of the 44 airports with a 5,000 foot, jet-capable runway.

For more information, visit, aoc.ok.gov.