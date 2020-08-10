10th annual Pets & People Pawsitively Pampered Dog Wash set for Sept. 15

Pawsitively Pampered Dog Wash set for Sept. 15 in Yukon

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The 10th annual Pets & People Humane Society’s Pawsitively Pampered Dog Wash, Grooming & Vendor Event will be held on Sunday, September 15, in Yukon. The fundraising project will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., outside of Yukon National Bank, 1550 Garth Brooks Boulevard, south of Interstate 40.

Proceeds will benefit Pets & People Humane Society, a no-kill animal shelter, located at 701 N. Inla in Yukon. This is an outdoor family and dog friendly event.

“The purpose of Sunday’s Pawsitively Pampered event is to help Pets & People Humane Society renovate when they move to a new location,” said event co-chair Peggy Nichols. “We typically wash about 200 dogs and anticipate even more this year.”

Pets & People has rescued more than 50,000 dogs and cats since 1992.



During Pawsitively Pampered, prices for dog washes will be $10 (under 60 pounds), $15 (over 60 pounds) and $20 (large breed with long and thick hair such as the Great Pyrenees and St. Bernard).



Basic grooming will cost $20 (de-shedding large dog), $25 (small fluffy breed) and $30 (large fluffy breed). Additional grooming services will be offered including nail trims, glands and nail polishes for $10 each.

While their four-legged friends are being pampered, dog owners can enjoy shopping at 35-plus vendor booths and grab lunch or a snack at one of the five food trucks, according to event co-chair Stacy Sprague.

“We have many returning vendors,” Sprague said. “We’ll have a wide variety of vendors ranging from clothing, dog accessories, jewelry and accessories, make-up, home and kitchen items, handmade items, gifts, and many, many more.”

Due to the event’s past success, vendors and volunteers contact Pets & People early to get involved.



“This has really become a very popular and highly anticipated metro-area event since we started in 2012,” Sprague said.

Some 150-200 volunteers are helping to plan and present the 2020 Pawsitively Pampered festivities.



“This includes many, many dedicated individuals and local organizations,” Nichols said. “We have returning volunteers every year. It really means a lot to see their dedication and time commitment.”

This year’s event will feature a “retro” theme, organizers said.

Event shirts will be available for $10 each at the Sprague’s Backhoe booth nearest to the dog washing area. Limited edition “retro” style shirts will be available for $20 and Pawsitively Pampered 2020 shirt sponsorships are available.

“We are very, very grateful that YNB (Yukon National Bank) allows us to have the event in that prime location,” Nichols said. “We have never even considered going anywhere else. Fairfield Inn & Suites allows us to use a large portion of their front parking lot as well.”

Merchants Pawtopia, Lowe’s and Target provided donations to support the event.



“As far as COVID-19 goes, we will be abiding by Yukon’s guidelines for outside parades/events,” Nichols said.

Pets & People Humane Society is a 501(c)3 non-profit, no-kill humane society that rescues adoptable cats and dogs from municipal animal control facilities across the state of Oklahoma on the day they are to be euthanized.



The volunteer based group provides a safe harbor for pets until they are adopted into responsible, loving homes. All pets are vet checked, given appropriate vaccinations, microchipped, tested for various diseases, given preventative medications, and spayed or neutered to help end the cycle of homeless pets.

For more information, follow the Facebook event page “Pawsitively Pampered 10th Annual Dog Wash and Vendor Event.”

To learn more, make a donation, or to see photos and descriptions of all dogs and cats available for adoption, visit petsandpeople.com or call 405-350-7387.