Stroll the Paseo Arts District on First Friday, August 7

The City Sentinel Staff Report

OKLAHOMA CITY – Each First Friday of the month, the community is invited to stroll the historic Paseo Arts District. Though most Paseo galleries have reopened with abbreviated hours, only a handful will be open for First Friday.

Restaurants will be open for patio seating and takeout. All guests are required to wear a mask or face covering indoors, practice social distancing and use provided hand sanitizer when shopping.

This month’s First Friday is August 7, 6 – 9 p.m. You can find more information about how to support your favorite shops and restaurants during their new hours at thepaseo.org/support-paseo.

Enjoy a live music performance by pretty well, the solo noise-making endeavor of Zachary Valladon. An Oklahoma City transplant and musician from Los Angeles with a propensity for laziness and writing indie songs, pretty well will perform 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the red “Flamenco” sculpture in the center of the district.

The Paseo Arts & Creativity Center presents Tour de Quartz, an exhibition of artwork created by Oklahoma high school students during the 2020 Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute at Quartz Mountain, which took place online this year.

Students are selected for this exciting opportunity through statewide auditions and learn from nationally renowned artists.

Though instruction looked dramatically different than in past years, the students’ talent and the quality of the work they’ve created is sure to astonish viewers.

Each student is represented by one piece of artwork in a variety of mediums such as photography, painting and drawing. Tour de Quartz will be on display in the PACC at 3024 Paseo August 7-29 and will then continue to tour throughout Oklahoma. Visit oaiquartz.org for more information.

Images from the Black Lives Matter protests in Oklahoma City taken by Ryan Magnani, Michael Steinman and Eric Waltman will remain on display through August 29. Prints of the photos are for sale with proceeds benefitting Black Lives Matter. More images and resources can be found at thehouseokc.com/blacklivesmatter.

Oklahoma City’s Unique Arts Destination, the Paseo Arts District is located between NW 27th & 30th Streets and Walker & Hudson. Each First Friday, Paseo galleries offer special themed exhibits, refreshments, guest artists and a variety of live entertainment – all within walking distance. Ten restaurants and a handful of shops round out the Paseo’s distinctive atmosphere.

For more information, call the Paseo Arts Association at (405) 525-2688 or email amanda@thepaseo.org. Visit thepaseo.org/join for membership information