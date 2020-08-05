OCU School of Law welcomes new faculty members Maria T. Kolar and Jeremy Telman

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY – Attorneys Maria T. Kolar and D.A. Jeremy Telman, will join the faculty of the Oklahoma City University School of Law starting this fall.

“As we welcome our largest class of new students in recent years, we are thrilled to add Professor Kolar and Professor Telman to our outstanding faculty,” said Dean of OCU Law School Jim Roth.

“Their specialties in criminal law, wrongful convictions, international law, and commercial litigation add great value to our already robust curriculum.”

Oklahoma City University School of Law serves a diverse student body of approximately 400. Oklahoma City University School of Law’s nearly 7,000 alumni practice in every state and several foreign countries.

Kolar received her J.D. from Yale Law School. She previously served as a visiting assistant professor at the OU College of Law, where she taught legal research and writing. Most recently, she worked for two years in the Homicide Direct Appeals Division of the Oklahoma Indigent Defense System.

Following law school, Kolar served as a law clerk for the Honorable Joel M. Flaum on the United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit in Chicago. She then moved to Oklahoma and worked in private practice as a litigation associate, first at McAfee & Taft and then at Hartzog, Conger & Cason.

Kolar served as a law clerk on the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals for nearly 13 years, first for the Honorable Charles S. Chapel and then for the Honorable Clancy Smith. She also served as a law clerk on the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma for two years, focused solely on capital habeas corpus cases.

She also served on the bipartisan Oklahoma Death Penalty Review Commission, who presented their findings in 2017, and the Oklahoma Committee for Uniform Criminal Jury Instructions.

Kolar has written on the role of the jury in death penalty sentencing. She is passionate about justice and the rule of law, criminal law and procedure, and teaching and inspiring students.

Telman received his J.D. from the New York University School of Law. Soon after graduating, Telman clerked for Judge Rosemary Barkett of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit in Miami, Florida.

With a doctorate in modern European history, Telman previously taught in the history department at the College of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina. He has been a visiting professor at the Northern Illinois University School of Law, the DePaul University College of Law and Drexel University’s Thomas R. Kline School of Law. He also served as a Dean’s Visiting Scholar at the Georgetown University Law Center.

Serving as editor of ContractsProf, the official blog of the Association of American Law Schools (AALS) Section on Contracts from 2011 to 2015, Telman returned to that position this year.

At Brown University, Telman taught public international law and practiced commercial litigation in the Sidley Austin LLP office in New York City, where he also administered and participated in the office’s pro bono asylum program. For 16 years, he taught at the Valparaiso University Law School, where he also served as associate dean for faculty development and as the director of International Programs.

He currently is working on an intellectual history of originalism in constitutional interpretation, and he also continues to write about contract law and public international law, with a focus on teaching those subjects to law students. His scholarship has appeared in Austrian, English, French, German, Indian, Israeli, Serbian, South African, Swiss, and U.S. publications.

Founded in 1902, the OCU School of Law offers students immediate, real-world experiences in business, criminal, and family law.

For more information on the school and its clinics, visit law.okcu.edu.