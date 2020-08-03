OCU President Martha Burger announces retirement after 2020-21 academic year

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City University (OCU) has announced that President Martha Burger announced will retire at the end of the 2020-2021 academic year. After retirement, President Burger will continue to serve OCU in a new role as an active volunteer to help lead a strategic fundraising effort for the university.

On July 1, 2018, Burger, the university’s 18th president, took the helm at OCU.

During her tenure, the university was able to recapitalize its debt structure and add valuable assets to its balance sheet, providing a solid base for long-term financial sustainability.

President Burger added the university’s first vice president for diversity and inclusion and set into action dynamic plans for diversity, equity and inclusion.

“President Burger’s financial acumen, tenacity and heart have strengthened Oklahoma City University and her legacy will continue to drive success for the university for decades to come,” said Paul McLaughlin, chairman of the OCU Board of Trustees.

The university will conduct a national search for its next president during the upcoming year with opportunities for all campus constituencies to participate in the process. McLaughlin said he is pleased that President Burger will continue to lead OCU through the next year.

“Her thoughtful leadership will strengthen the campus response to an ever-changing and unknown landscape with the COVID-19 pandemic,” McLaughlin added. “I am also pleased that President Burger will continue to serve OCU after retirement. Her willingness to continue to serve OCU and our students demonstrates her personal commitment to the university and her heart for servant leadership.”

In a press release, President Burger said she looks forward to a meaningful and productive year ahead and then to continuing her service to OCU in strategic fundraising.

“Thank you to our students, faculty, staff, alumni and friends who have been such an encouragement to me during my presidency,” Burger said. “I am looking forward to building on the progress we have made and continuing to advance OCU and the chance for future Stars to have access to the remarkable educational opportunities at OCU.”

For more information about OCU, visit okcu.edu.