Notice of Blackbaud Data Breach

Oklahoma State University Foundation, President Blaire Atkinson

Letter sent via email to OSU Foundation supporters:



In the spirit of maintaining transparency with our Oklahoma State University Cowboy Family, I want to let you know that on July 16 our third-party vendor, Blackbaud, informed us that it was the victim of a data security incident in May 2020. There was no unauthorized access into OSU Foundation systems.

Upon its discovery of the incident, Blackbaud, with the assistance of independent digital forensics experts and law enforcement, conducted an investigation. Please be assured that your Social Security number, bank account number, and credit/debit card information were not involved in the incident, as the OSU Foundation did not share this information with Blackbaud.

The Foundation will continue to work diligently with Blackbaud and our own cybersecurity experts to investigate the incident. We take data protection and privacy very seriously at the OSU Foundation and have multiple internal systems in place to preserve the integrity of this information. We are grateful for the continued support of our Cowboy Family alumni and friends.

For more information on this matter, visit the OSU Foundation’s website. Please call 800-622-4678 or email info@osugiving.com if you would like an OSU Foundation representative to contact you.

Sincerely,

Blaire Atkinson, President

Oklahoma State University Foundation

www.CapitolBeatOK.com