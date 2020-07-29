Sally’s List presents 22 progressive women candidates for 2020



By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY – Since 2010, Sally’s List’s mission is to train, support and elect progressive women to public office in Oklahoma. The organization’s roster of 22 Democratic candidates for the 2020 election cycle is comprised of eleven women who are being endorsed by Sally’s List for the first time, and eleven previously endorsed incumbents.

“We present twenty-two brave, committed, progressive women who have spent the last four months campaigning in innovative ways to win their elections,” said Sara Jane Rose, Founder and Executive Director of Sally’s List.

“We admire each of them for their perseverance during this unusual period and encourage you to find out more about them. Please take a look and support each of them in any way you can,” Rose added.



Sally’s List endorsed candidates running for office for the first time are:

Abby Broyles, for United States Senate

Christina Chicoraske, for Oklahoma County Clerk

Yasminda Choate, for Oklahoma House District 28

Susan Young, for Oklahoma House District 23

Mauree Turner, for Oklahoma House District 88

Summer Wesley, for Oklahoma House district 100

Madeline Scott, for Oklahoma House district 101

Alex Scott, for Oklahoma Senate District 15

Jo Anna Dossett, for Oklahoma Senate District 35

Shawna Mott-Wright, for Oklahoma Senate District 39

Jennifer Wilkinson, for Oklahoma Senate District 45

Incumbent candidates endorsed by Sally’s List include:

Kendra Horn, for Oklahoma’s 5th Congressional District

Trish Ranson, for Oklahoma House District 34

Merleyn Bell, for Oklahoma House District 45

Denise Brewer, for Oklahoma House District 71

Meloyde Blancett, for Oklahoma House District 78

Melissa Provenzano, for Oklahoma House District 79

Chelsey Branham, for Oklahoma House District 83

Cyndi Munson, for Oklahoma House District 85

Kelly Albright, for Oklahoma House District 95

Kara Joy McKee, for Tulsa City Council – District 4

Lori Decter Wright, for Tulsa City Council – District 7

“We also want to congratulate Representative Ajay Pittman for her re-election to HD 99. Representative Pittman won her primary and has no general election opponent. She will be serving her district for another two years.” Rose said.

“We know things are scary right now, but that won’t stop us,” she said. “Programs Manager Alyssa Fisher and I are busy developing virtual programs and events for both our candidates and supporters in the upcoming weeks and months.”

Sally’s List carries on the work of its namesake, Sally Rae Merckle Mock, who passed away in 2009. An attorney and advocate for progressive issues, Mock’s legacy of working diligently to empower women and improve Oklahoma communities lives on through Sally’s List.

According to the website, the women of Sally’s List support community-building issues like public education, healthcare, and a strong economy. The organization’s training programs mobilize women to make a long-lasting impact in their communities.

To learn more about Sally’s List endorsed candidates, visit sallyslist.org/candidates.

The next election date in Oklahoma is Tuesday, August 25, for the Runoff Primary / Special Election. The General Election will be held on Tuesday, November 3.

For more information about registration, absentee ballots and early voting, visit ok.gov/elections.