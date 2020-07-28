Pioneer Library Service initiative offers accredited high school diplomas online

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The Pioneer Library System is offering qualified community members the opportunity to earn an accredited high school diploma and credentialed career certificate through Career Online High School, a program brought to public libraries by Gale, a Cengage company.

The library now is seeking applications for Career Online High School (COHS), which is part of the world’s first accredited, private online school district.

The school is specifically designed to reengage adults into the education system and prepare them for entry into post-secondary career education or the workforce.

Pioneer will award scholarships to 10 qualified applicants. Potential candidates must be age 25 or older and live, work or own property within the Pioneer service area, which includes Cleveland, McClain and Pottawatomie counties. Additional requirements available upon request.

To begin the application process and for information on applying, click here.

Once a student has enrolled, COHS pairs the student with an academic coach who assists with developing an individual career plan, offers ongoing guidance and encouragement, evaluates performance, and connects the learner with the resources needed to demonstrate mastery of the course material.

Classes are supported by board-certified instructors and students have 24/7 access to the online learning platform. Coursework begins in one of eight high-growth, high-demand career fields (across a wide spectrum from childcare and education to certified transportation), before progressing to the core academic subjects.

Students are able to graduate in as few as six months by transferring in previously earned high school credits but are given up to 18 months to complete the program.

COHS is a great option for adults who are looking for an online program that allows for flexible learning. Each student is connected with a mentor for support. The curriculum includes 4 career credits where students earn a certificate in a high-demand field.

Because it is online, students need to be motivated and have access to a computer/tablet and the internet. Students do not need to pay for any tests with COHS. Once they complete the program, they have earned an accredited online high school diploma.

“We’re delighted to partner with the Pioneer Library System to offer Career Online High School and give residents access to education and the potential to change their lives,” said Paul Gazzolo, senior vice president and general manager for Gale.

Career Online High School is accredited by the AdvancED Accreditation Commission, which provides nationally recognized accreditation for school districts and individual schools and represents 34,000 public and private schools and districts across the United States and in 70 countries worldwide, educating 20 million students.

To apply or for more information, visit pioneerlibrarysystem.org/diploma.