Oklahoma History Center to host virtual Back to School Bash

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK — Each August the Oklahoma History Center (OHC) hosts its annual Back to School Bash. This year, the event will take place online, Thursday, August 6, at 4 p.m. on the OHC Facebook page.

Registered organizations will be featured on the Oklahoma Museums Association’s Back to School Bash webpage at okmuseums.org.

This annual event brings together museums and other educational organizations to give educators the opportunity to learn about their resources and to plan for the upcoming school year.

Participating organizations will highlight the programs, activities and materials they have developed for students. Educators will have the opportunity to easily explore resources available for their students throughout the state.

As an added bonus, the OHC is sponsoring a Facebook Live Door Prize Giveaway on Thursday, August 6, at 4 p.m.

Each organization will donate a door prize, which will be given away to registered Facebook Live participants. To register to win a door prize, okhistory.org/backtoschool.

Museums and educational organizations can register to participate in the Back to School Bash until July 24.

Museums and organizations that would like to participate in this year’s event can visit okhistory.org/backtoschool and click on the “Register Your Organization Today” button.

The Oklahoma History Center is located at 800 Nazih Zuhdi Drive in Oklahoma City.

For additional information, call Carrie Fox at 405-522-0791 or visit okhistory.org/historycenter/classes.

The Oklahoma History Center is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society and is an affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution, National Archives and is an accredited member of the American Alliance of Museums.

The mission of the Oklahoma Historical Society is to collect, preserve and share the history and culture of the state of Oklahoma and its people.

Founded in 1893 by members of the Territorial Press Association, the OHS maintains museums, historic sites and affiliates across the state. Through its research archives, exhibits, educational programs and publications the OHS chronicles the rich history of Oklahoma.

To learn more about the Oklahoma Historical Society, visit okhistory.org