Oklahoma Historical Society presents “This Land is Herland” examining women’s activism

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – Beginning in August, the Oklahoma Historical Society, along with the Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, will present “This Land is Herland,” a series of three programs on women’s activism in Oklahoma.

The programs, sponsored in part by the Oklahoma Humanities (OH) and the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH), will take place on Thursday, August 13; Tuesday, September 22; and Thursday, November 5. All programs will begin at 7 p.m.

The August and September programs will be conducted virtually, with the option to move the November program online as well.

Each program will include presentations by three scholars. Following the presentations, the scholars will be available to answer questions from the online audience.

The August online program, “The Fluidity of Power,” will consider how women in early Oklahoma found ways to wield power. Topics and speakers for the evening are: “An ‘Intrepid Pioneer Leader’: The A-Suffrage Gendered Activism of Kate Barnard,” by Dr. Sunu Kodumthara, Southwestern Oklahoma State University; “‘My Heart Had Been Burdened for the Orphaned and Homeless Children’: Religious Imperative and Maternalism in the Work of Mattie Mallory,” by Dr. Heather Clemmer, Southern Nazarene University; and “A ‘Loyal Countrywoman’: Rachel Caroline Eaton, Alumna of the Cherokee National Female Seminary,” by Dr. Farina King, Northeastern State University.

There is no cost for this program but preregistration is required. Registration closes at 5 p.m. on August 12. Registrants should receive the link for the online program within 72 hours of registration.

The second program, “The Gendered Politics of Civil Rights,” on Tuesday, September 22, at 7 p.m., also virtual) will examine how Oklahoma women impacted the struggle for civil rights on several fronts. Topics and speakers for the evening are: “‘To Speak so Forthrightly as to Offend’: The Civil Rights Activism and Confinement of Rosalyn ‘Rosie’ Coleman Gilchrist,” by Dr. Sarah Eppler Janda, Cameron University; “Making History: Being an NAACP Plaintiff—Ada Lois Sipuel Fisher,” by Cheryl Wattley, University of North Texas Dallas College of Law; and “Barbara ‘Wahru’ Cleveland and Herland Sister Resources,” by Dr. Lindsey Churchill, University of Central Oklahoma.

There is no cost for this program but preregistration is required. Registration for the September event is available also at this time. Registrants will receive a link to the second program in September. The September link will not be included in the email which includes the link for the August program.

The mission of the Oklahoma Historical Society is to collect, preserve, and share the history and culture of the state of Oklahoma and its people. Founded in 1893 by members of the Territorial Press Association, the OHS maintains museums, historic sites, and affiliates across the state.

Through its research archives, exhibits, educational programs, and publications the OHS chronicles Oklahoma’s rich history.

To register for the August and September “This Land is Herland” events, click here. To learn more about the Oklahoma Historical Society, visit okhistory.org.