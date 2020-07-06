News Summary, and a Prayer for Secoriea, Mayor Bottoms, Atlanta and America

Patrick B. McGuigan, Publisher, The City Sentinel

According to CNN, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms denounced the fatal shooting of an eight-year-old girl near the Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was killed:

“We’re fighting the enemy within when we are shooting each other up in our streets. You shot and killed a baby. And it wasn’t one shooter, there was at least two shooters. ”

Mayor Bottoms said (paraphrase from CNN ) “ she wants people to have the same passion towards ending community violence that they have for police reform. ” Direct quotes of the mayor from CNN : “ We’ve had over 75 shootings in the city over the past several weeks,” Bottoms said. “You can’t blame that on APD [Atlanta Police Department].”

Mayor Bottoms wants protesters to ‘clear out’ of the area near the Wendy’s restaurant where Rayshard Brooks was killed, NBC reported.

Continuing with the NBC text: “ Bottoms said authorities had removed other barriers erected by protesters in the area after Brooks’ funeral on June 23. She … heard n ew barriers had been placed there shortly before she learned of Secoriea’s killing. She said local officials had been trying to talk with demonstrators before closing the area. ‘ We’re not having any more discussions,’ she said . ‘It’s over. ’”

The full name of the little girl who was killed is Secoriea Turner .

Secoriea is the same age as my oldest granddaughter.