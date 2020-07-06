News Summary, and a Prayer for Secoriea, Mayor Bottoms, Atlanta and America
Story by Darla Shelden on July 6, 2020 . Click on author name to view all articles by this author. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry
Patrick B. McGuigan, Publisher, The City Sentinel
According to CNN, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms denounced the fatal shooting of an eight-year-old girl near the Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was killed:
“We’re fighting the enemy within when we are shooting each other up in our streets. You shot and killed a baby. And it wasn’t one shooter, there was at least two shooters.”
Mayor Bottoms said (paraphrase from CNN) “she wants people to have the same passion towards ending community violence that they have for police reform.” Direct quotes of the mayor from CNN: “We’ve had over 75 shootings in the city over the past several weeks,” Bottoms said. “You can’t blame that on APD [Atlanta Police Department].”
Mayor Bottoms wants protesters to ‘clear out’ of the area near the Wendy’s restaurant where Rayshard Brooks was killed, NBC reported.
Continuing with the NBC text: “Bottoms said authorities had removed other barriers erected by protesters in the area after Brooks’ funeral on June 23. She … heard new barriers had been placed there shortly before she learned of Secoriea’s killing. She said local officials had been trying to talk with demonstrators before closing the area. ‘We’re not having any more discussions,’ she said. ‘It’s over.’”
The full name of the little girl who was killed is Secoriea Turner.
Secoriea is the same age as my oldest granddaughter.
“God in Heaven, free our country from this scourge of destruction, violence and murder in our large cities — and in all of this beloved Land. Comfort as only you can the family of Secoriea Turner. In this particular moment and the time to come, give wisdom and authority to Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and those who work for her this day and in this crisis. Bless all leaders in other communities and states. Give our national leaders the wisdom required for these times. I pray in the name of my Savior, Jesus Christ, and plea for the intercession of all the saints in Heaven to join in my prayer.”\