News Analysis: Two more Oklahoma tribes, on July 2, sign ‘Declarations of Independence’ through new compacts



Patrick B. McGuigan

Oklahoma City – Two small Oklahoma tribes have, in their own way, issued brand new versions of the Declaration of Independence.

The moves came on July 2 (last Thursday) when the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians (JKB) and the Kialegee Tribal Town signed gaming compacts with the state of Oklahoma. Governor Kevin Stitt negotiated the agreements.

As a result, the UKB continue a long journey that extends back into the mists of time, as measured in written accords and tradition. The UKB struggle for recognized federal status faced many obstacles, including passionate opposition from generations of leaders for the larger (and economically powerful) Cherokee Nation.

The past year, however, has brought a series of dramatic triumphs for the UKB, including U.S. Supreme Court ratification of a lower court decision affording them important sovereign rights. In truth, the UKB qualify as one of Oklahoma’s mid-size tribes in numbers and emerging impact. Joe Bunch, the UKB chief who has guided the 14,000 member band to its new era of success, was adamant in a statement made and provided to reporters at last week’s ceremony. He said, “It is both an honor and privilege to be announcing the signing of this economic venture between the great state of Oklahoma and the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians.” The NonDoc news website provided the most thorough “same-day” coverage of the day’s events. Editor Tres Savage captured the event, as Bunch reflected: “We thank Gov. Kevin Stitt and his administration for this monumental day and for their leadership efforts in this compact. It is a grand day for Keetoowahs and Native American tribes all over the country. It is a day when one of their own partnered with Oklahoma in building a stronger economy through the avenues of retail, food and beverage, hotel, hospitality and casino operations, all by signing a Class III gaming compact with the state.” Chief Bunch continued, “This compact also presents an opportunity for the UKB to move forward and begin increasing health, education and job opportunities for our tribal members and elders, as well as our surrounding communities. “After all, we know if our communities are doing well, the state is also doing well. Thank you and God bless the UKB and the State of Oklahoma.”