Fred Jones Family Foundation to award Central Oklahoma Non Profit with annual $75,000 Grant

The City Sentinel Staff Report

The Fred Jones Family Foundation, a nonprofit and charitable foundation dedicated to supporting 501(c)3 organizations that increase the quality of life in central Oklahoma, has opened applications for the 2020 Mary Eddy Jones Signature Gift.

In honor of the late Mary Eddy Jones, Fred Jones’ wife who consistently sought to improve arts, culture and beautification throughout central Oklahoma, the $75,000 grant was created to award organizations who are at least three years of age and have a primary focus on arts, culture and/or landscaping improvements. Organizations interested in applying must be based in Oklahoma and registered with an official tax-exempt status letter under Section 501(c)3 of the Internal Revenue Code.

“While many nonprofits in Oklahoma City have endured unforeseen circumstances this year due to the pandemic, our family is honored now more than ever to provide much-needed support to a local nonprofit striving to keep central Oklahoma beautiful,” Fred Jones Family Foundation Chairman and President Kirk Hall said. “We look forward to continuing to honor the legacy of my grandmother, Mary Eddy Jones, with this signature gift bearing her name.”

The 2019 signature gift was awarded to Hearts for Hearing, a nonprofit creating life-changing opportunities for children and adults with hearing loss to listen for a lifetime The grant was used to create the Mary Eddy Jones Playground at Hearts for Hearing with a story time area, work stations, an art area, sensory tables, playhouse and stage. Past grant recipients include the Children’s Center Rehabilitation Hospital, the Oklahoma Hall of Fame and Gaylord Pickens Museum, Peppers Ranch Foster Care Community, Mercy Health Foundation, Central Oklahoma Humane Society, YWCA of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma City Community College, the Oklahoma Zoological Society and the Myriad Gardens Foundation.

Applications are due by Friday, July 24, at 5:00 p.m. CDT.

The 2020 Mary Eddy Jones Signature Gift will be awarded later this year. Grant applications and additional information can be found here.

About the Fred Jones Family Foundation: The Fred Jones Family Foundation is a nonprofit and charitable foundation dedicated to support the 501(c)3 organizations that increase the quality of life in central Oklahoma through projects dedicated to cultural growth and beautification. To find more information on the Fred Jones Family Foundation, visit the foundation’s website at fredjonesfamilyfoundation.com.