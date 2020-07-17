2020 Paseo Arts Festival canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The Paseo Arts Association (PAA) has announced their decision to cancel the 2020 Paseo Arts Festival, which had been rescheduled to Labor Day Weekend, September 5-7, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“After careful consideration and exploring the ways we could host an event safely, we have decided that cancelation is the best choice in the interest of keeping our community safe,” said PAA Executive Director Amanda Bleakley.

“We are devastated to share this news. Every year we look forward to connecting with our community and celebrating the arts through this festival,” Bleakley added. “We know this is an enormous disappointment to our artists, performers, vendors, volunteers and the public, but safety and health is our top priority.”

The Paseo Arts Festival is the largest annual fundraiser for the Paseo Arts Association.

The money raised through beverage and merchandise sales directly supports the mission of the 501(c)3 nonprofit, and is used to produce Paseo programs and events provided to the community year-round.

The PAA is committed to finding other ways to enrich, educate and inspire the public through the arts, and is accepting donations to offset the loss of revenue caused by the cancelation, Bleakley said.

Donations can be made to support the Paseo Arts Association online at thepaseo.org/support or by mail to 3024 Paseo, Oklahoma City, OK 73103.

The Paseo Arts District is home to a historically diverse community of families, small businesses and creatives.

Located between Northwest 27th and 30th Streets and Walker and Lee, each year the Paseo Arts Festival features nearly 100 nationally acclaimed visual artists with original artwork, from painting, ceramics and photography to woodworking, glass, sculpture and jewelry.

For more information visit thepaseo.org or call 405-525-2688. For daily details, follow PAA on social media on Instagram @paseoartsdistrict, Facebook @paseo.artsdistrict and Twitter @PaseoOKC.