The City Sentinel Endorsements, June 30, 2020 Primary Elections

The City Sentinel endorsements for the June 30, 2020 Primary Elections in Oklahoma are featured in the June print edition, for both the Democratic Party and the Republican Party.

All endorsements are for the primary only. The newspaper will review all endorsements before any runoff elections and the general election in November. Additional endorsements beyond those in the print edition are possible.

Endorsements from The City Sentinel newspaper are an affirmation of the person endorsed – not necessarily a criticism of other candidates. This aims to encourage qualified individuals to seek public office and serve our community and state. Endorsements reflect the preferences of the newspaper’s owners/publisher.