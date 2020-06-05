Shane Jett for the Republican nomination in Senate District 17

The City Sentinel Endorsement

Shane David Jett, a former Republican state Representative, is the best possible Republican nominee in state Senate District 17. A former member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives, Jett was the first member of the Grand Old Party ever to represent the district he represented for six years.

Now, he wants to bring his intelligence, passion and can-do spirit to the upper chamber of the state Legislature.

When he announced his candidacy for the Senate District 17 position in early May, Jett said: “I never run to oppose another candidate, but rather run for an opportunity to serve our community based on the skills and experience I have to offer. Since I left public service in 2010, I have dedicated myself to fostering job creation in Oklahoma and serving my country in the United States Navy. After prayerful consideration, I am compelled to run for this seat.”

A graduate of Oklahoma Baptist University, Jett met his wife, Ana, while working in Brazil, where she was a public school teacher. Shane spent many of his early years as a missionary.

An intelligent and creative person, Jett is fluent in three languages. Her served honorably in the U.S. Naval Reserve. He observes, “When we put on the uniform; gender, race, religion and politics fade to the background, and we focus on the mission. Our mission at the State Legislature is putting the interests of Oklahomans first.”

He has studied diligently issues of public policy, government finance and economic development. A member of the Cherokee Nation, Jett is not only a role model, he is a hard worker and a serious human being. He is not given to casual slights, verbally or otherwise, directed at those who disagree with him. Jett understands the power of words, and the importance of example. He and Ana have three children.

In short, Jett is the sort of human being who reflects the solid values of people who live in District 1y, which includes the north part of Pottawatomie County and much of eastern Oklahoma County.

The City Sentinel respects Shane David Jett as a person of integrity and a passionate civic leader. He has our support for the Republican nomination in Senate District 17.