Republican Primary Endorsements 2020
The City Sentinel Endorsements
Note: The endorsement philosophy of The City Sentinel newspaper, detailed previously in print and online, leads the newspaper to make the best possible recommendation as the nominees for each major political party.
Endorsements from The City Sentinel newspaper are an affirmation of the person endorsed – not necessarily a criticism of other candidates, unless that is stated in an editorial devoted to a particular race.
This aims to encourage qualified individuals to seek public office and serve our community and state. Endorsements reflect the preferences of the newspaper’s owners/publisher.
Our pattern has been to support the best candidate possible in the primary process, and await voters’ selection of nominees before final decisions are made for the general election.
We do not intend nor imply, unless otherwise stated, criticism of those who disagree with these endorsements.
Republican Primary Endorsements for June 30 election (Early voting began June 25)
State Corporation Commissioner: Todd Hiett
U.S. Senate: JJ Stitt
Fifth Congressional District: Stephanie Bice
Fourth Congressional District: James Taylor
Second Congressional District: Joseph Silk
Legislative Races
State House District 14: George Faught
State House District 52: Gerrid Kendrix
State House District 59: Mike Dobrinski
State House District 69: Angela Strohm
State House District 83: Eric Roberts
State House District 96: Preston Stinson
State Senate District 17: Shane David Jett
Other Primary Races
Oklahoma County Sheriff Republican Primary: P.D. Taylo
Oklahoma County Commission District 2 Republican Primary: Brian Maughan
Tulsa County Court Clerk: Don Newberry
NON-PARTISAN RACE:
The Village City Council: Sonny Wilkinson