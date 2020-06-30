Paseo First Friday Returns in July

The City Sentinel Staff Report

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – As Oklahoma’s first arts district, the Paseo Arts District continues to grow with restaurants, galleries and retail. After cancellations due to the pandemic, the district is excited to welcome the community back for the July First Friday Gallery Walk. Galleries and shops stay open late, and the evening marks the opening of new exhibitions each month.

All guests are asked to wear masks, follow directional signage, practice social distancing and use the provided hand sanitizer. This month’s walk is Friday, July 3, 6- 9 p.m. Though most Paseo businesses have reopened in some way, some will not be open for First Friday. You can find more information about how to support your favorite shops and restaurants during their new hours at thepaseo.org/support-paseo.

The Paseo Arts Association is proud to present the first exhibits in their new Paseo Arts and Creativity Center (PACC) at 3024 Paseo – the Sixth Annual Print on Paseo and, the arts association press release said, :a showing of photos and video from the Black Lives Matter protests in Oklahoma City.” The exhibits will open with a reception during First Friday. Both exhibits will be on display in the PACC and online at thepaseo.org July 3-August 1.

Through their juried Print on Paseo exhibition, the PAA strives to represent and spotlight the depth and diversity of Oklahoma printmakers, while offering the public an opportunity to learn about the different methods of printmaking. The works of 29 printmakers were curated by juror Emma Difani, who will present artist awards at 7 p.m.

View powerful images by Ryan Magnani, Michael Steinman and Eric Waltman and video by Kiley Josey taken during the May and June protests and vigils.

According to a press release from the Paseo Arts Association, “Steinman and Waltman of The House Helps, in collaboration with Black Lives Matter’s Oklahoma City chapter, captured the movement authentically as it was happening.” Their photos will be for sale with proceeds benefitting the group.

More images and resources can be found at thehouseokc.com/blacklivesmatter.

Enjoy a live music performance by Casey & Minna, a local fiddle and guitar duo who perform folk, contemporary pop, oldies and original music, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the red “Flamenco” sculpture at the center of the district. Casey & Minna began their musical journey together as a raucous big string band and whittled it down to just the family, often playing unplugged and strolling to meet the needs of venues, audiences and themselves.

Oklahoma City’s Unique Arts Destination, the Paseo Arts District is located between NW 27th & 30th Streets and Walker & Hudson. Each First Friday, Paseo galleries offer special themed exhibits, refreshments, guest artists and a variety of live entertainment – all within walking distance. Ten restaurants and a handful of shops round out the Paseo’s distinctive atmosphere.

For more information, call the Paseo Arts Association at (405) 525-2688 or email at amanda@thepaseo.org. Visit thepaseo.org/join for membership information.