Paseo Arts and Creativity Center names Sam Charboneau inaugural Artist in Residence

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The Paseo Arts Association (PAA) has named Sam Charboneau as its first artist in residence in the organization’s new Paseo Arts and Creativity Center (PACC).

A photographer, Charboneau will create a new body of work in her PACC studio for one year, which begins July 1.

After taking up photography as a way to release tension, Charboneau quickly fell in love with and pulled inspiration from the work of surreal painters and stop motion animators.

As a self-taught artist familiar with the process of trial and error, Charboneau uses found objects to build the handmade creatures she includes in her whimsical and surreal composites.

For several years, Charboneau has been an active participant in the PAA’s annual juried shows and was one of six female artists featured in the PAA’s March exhibit “Luminosity.”

Paseo Arts Association Program Manager Paige Powell says that Charboneau was a natural fit for their inaugural residency.

“Sam’s finished work has always intrigued gallery visitors, and now that she will be creating her work here and utilizing the resources in our new space so fully, we are excited for guests to be able to experience more of her creative process,” Powell said.

The Paseo Arts and Creativity Center will be open during the July 3 Paseo First Friday Gallery Walk until 9 p.m., and visitors will be invited for the first time to view the July exhibits, tour the new facility. Guests can also meet with Charboneau and the other studio artists.

More details and updates about the PACC can be found at thepaseo.org/PACC.

Oklahoma City’s unique arts sestination, the Paseo Arts District is located between NW 27th & 30th Streets and Walker & Hudson. A wide range of galleries, ten restaurants and a handful of shops round out the Paseo’s distinctive atmosphere.

To learn more, call the Paseo Arts Association at 405-525-2688 or email at amanda@thepaseo.org. Visit thepaseo.org/join for membership information.