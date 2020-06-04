OVAC to host statewide OK Art Crawl



Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The biggest Oklahoma Art Crawl, encompassing the entire state, will take place on June 27 and 28, from 5 – 8 p.m., when artists from around the state will display their art outdoors. Artists will exhibit their work in a variety of locations, such as in windows, on porches, and in their driveways, so that Oklahoma residents can ‘Discover the Art Next Door.’

Organized by the Oklahoma Visual Artists Coalition (OVAC), this free event is open to any artist who applies by Friday, June 12 and follows the guidelines.

Participating artists will be listed on OVAC’s website, as well as an illustrated Google map. Visitors can use the online map to drive to see the artists close to them—or new areas they might want to visit.

“COVID-19 has forced arts organizations to get creative in how we offer arts experiences for the public. We hope this is a valuable experience for both the public and the participating artists. While digital platforms are a great way to have a far reach, there is no substitute for experiencing art in person,” stated Krystle Brewer, Executive Director for the Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition.

This is an inclusive program in which any Oklahoma artist can be featured, and artists do not have to be OVAC members. The participating artists must agree to be present both dates at their location and conduct no-contact sales for their artwork. 100 percent of the sales will go to the artists, and it is free to sign up.

“So many community festivals and other arts events have been cancelled by the COVID-19 pandemic. We wanted to create opportunities for Oklahomans to see art in person, safely, and for Oklahoma artists to show—and hopefully sell—some of their work,” says independent curator Jennifer Scanlan, who is helping to facilitate the program.

OVAC is partnering with a number of other organizations to spread the word and make this event a “truly Oklahoma-wide celebration of the arts.”

Participating organizations include ahha Tulsa, Allied Arts, Arts Council Oklahoma City, Art Group OKC, Edmond Fine Arts Institute, Firehouse Art Center, Living Arts of Tulsa, Norman Arts Council, Oklahoma Arts Council, Oklahoma Arts Institute, Paseo Arts Association, Plains Indians and Pioneer Museum, Prairie Arts Center, The Art Hall, and The Vault Art Space and Gathering Place.

To participate as an artist, join as a partner, or for more information about the event, visit OKArtCrawl.org. To receive OVAC member benefits, sign up here.

‘Crawling Safely” means: Keep 6 feet between parties, wearing a mask is suggested when in shared spaces, and only touch items after you have purchased them.OVAC’s complete COVID-19 office policy is available on the website.

Click here to view the map which shows the locations of all participating artists.

The OVAC office has reopened as of June 1. An appointment can be scheduled with the staff who are abiding by social distancing standards including proper PPE (personal protective equipment use. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

To learn more, visit ovac-ok.org.