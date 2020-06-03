Oklahoma voter registration deadline for statewide primary is June 5

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – In order to vote in the upcoming Oklahoma statewide primary election on June 30, citizens must register to vote or update their voter registration by this Friday, June 5.

The State Election Board website offers a new voter registration “wizard” which makes it easy to complete a Voter Registration Application.

State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax said the “wizard” is designed to simplify the registration process.

Applicants who use the “wizard” will also receive a transaction code they can use to check the status of the application with their County Election Board.

“The new voter registration wizard allows you to complete your application online, then print, sign and mail the application to your County Election Board,” Ziriax said. “By using the State Election Board’s website to fill out your application, you can be certain your personal information is safe and secure.”

Voters can access the voter registration “wizard” through the OK Voter Portal.

In addition to the voter registration wizard, applicants can download a Voter Registration Application from the State Election Board’s website.

Current voters can update their voter registration address online using the OK Voter Portal, if the new address is in the same county. Voters can also get a paper voter registration application from their county election board or at a voter registration agency, such as a tag agency.

Voter registration applications must be received by the Election Board or postmarked no later than Friday, June 5.

Any registered voter in Oklahoma may vote by absentee ballot. It is not necessary to give a reason for voting absentee.

Applications for absentee ballots must be made in writing or using the Oklahoma State Election Board’s Online Absentee Voting Application. Absentee ballot application forms are available from all county election boards, from the State Election Board, or you can be download a form here.

The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot to be mailed to you is always 5 p.m. on Tuesday preceding the election.

The Oklahoma Primary Election is Tuesday, June 30.

Visit the State Election Board website at elections.ok.gov for more information. To learn more, contact Misha Mohr at 405-522-6624 or mmohr@elections.ok.gov.