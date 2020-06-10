Oklahoma Senate Democrats call for racial justice

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Senate Democratic Caucus released the following joint statement on Tuesday, with additional comments issued by Senators Kevin Matthews and George Young. Democratic leader Senator Kay Floyd, today (June 9), sent a press release to The City Sentinel and other news organizations.

Three statements follow:

“In the aftermath of the tragic death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Oklahomans have responded with both grief and anger. Oklahoma Senate Democrats understand why so many people are responding the way they are. We affirm that Americans have a constitutional right to protest. We believe that black lives matter here in Oklahoma and all across our country. We are hopeful that out of this struggle will come much needed change. This is the right moment in time for us as Americans to listen to what we are feeling and work for the progress that must be made.

The Oklahoma Senate Democratic Caucus is committed to the fight for racial justice and equality in America. Though we come from many different backgrounds and represent communities all across Oklahoma, as your elected state legislators we are united in support of this movement.” – The Oklahoma Senate Democratic Caucus.

“We cannot continue to overlook the obvious injustices that we continue to see happen right before our eyes. Too many black Americans have died while those who are responsible have gone free. The people in my community want those sworn to protect and serve to do so. We want law enforcement to treat all people with the respect and dignity they deserve.” – Democratic Caucus Chair Kevin Matthews, D-Tulsa.

“We still have so much work to do. I stand with those who are demanding justice and helping to bring it about.” – Senator George Young, D-Oklahoma City, former chair of the Oklahoma Legislative Black Caucus.