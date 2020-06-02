Oklahoma Historical Society Research Center reopens June 2



By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK — The Oklahoma Historical Society Research Center has announced it will reopen to the public on Tuesday, June 2. The Research Center is located inside the Oklahoma History Center at 800 Nazih Zuhdi Drive in Oklahoma City.

Hours of operation are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Due to COVID-19, the Research Center has implemented additional safety measures for the health and wellness of its patrons and staff.

At least six feet of social distancing must be maintained in all areas of the Research Center. All research materials utilized by the public will be subject to a 72-hour quarantine after use.

OHS staff will wear masks or face shields, and patrons are strongly encouraged to wear masks. If a patron wishes to have one-on-one assistance from OHS staff, a face mask will be required.

Research Center occupancy will be limited to 20 patrons. If there are patrons waiting due to the occupancy restriction, research time will be limited to two hours.

For questions about occupancy, call 405-522-5225 or email research@okhistory.org.

Due to space limitations, guests must make an appointment to view manuscript collections, original records, photographs, maps, and audio or video archival materials. To schedule an appointment, contact Mallory Covington at 405-522-0876 or at mcovington@okhistory.org.

For those who are not ready to visit the facility in person, many resources can be accessed from home at okhistory.org/research.

In order to assist researchers, the Oklahoma Historical Society Research Center will digitize microfilm from the OHS collection at the reduced price of $35 per reel. This 30 percent discount will be available through August 31. Some restrictions may apply.

To learn more, contact Sarah Biller at sbiller@okhistory.org or call 405-522-0868.

The OHS has recently partnered with KOSU Radio on a project to chronicle the experiences of Oklahomans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As posted on the OHS Facebook page, “KOSU’s Audio Diaries are a collection of first-person oral histories recorded by Oklahomans. These stories will be preserved in our archives, and will help future generations to better understand this unique time in #OKhistory.”

The Audio Diaries collection is available at kosu.org/programs/audio-diaries, where guests can learn to record and submit their own personal story.

The Research Center is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society, whose mission of is to collect, preserve and share the history and culture of the state of Oklahoma and its people.

Founded in 1893 by members of the Territorial Press Association, the OHS maintains museums, historic sites and affiliates across the state. Through its research archives, exhibits, educational programs and publications the OHS chronicles the history of Oklahoma.