Oklahoma financial institutions offer free absentee voting services

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The Secretary of the Oklahoma State Election Board has partnered with representatives of the Oklahoma Bankers Association, Oklahoma Credit Union Association, and Community Bankers Association of Oklahoma to announce that financial institutions across the state plan to offer free absentee voting services to all Oklahoma voters.

Participating banks and credit unions will offer one or more of the following services to voters:

Free ID copy (lobby and/or drive-thru)

Free absentee ballot notarization (lobby and/or drive-thru)

“Banks and credit unions are in almost every community in Oklahoma,” said Paul Ziriax, Secretary of the State Election Board.

Voters can find a list of participating banks and credit unions at elections.ok.gov . Services and hours may vary by location.

“They’re our neighbors and community partners and they realize the importance of democracy,” said Craig Buford, President and CEO of the Community Bankers Association. That’s why we’re excited to work with these financial institutions to ensure that every voter—both customers and non-customers alike—have free and convenient absentee services available to them.

“The Community Bankers Association of Oklahoma is proud of the hard work and diligence of the Oklahoma Legislature and the Oklahoma Election Board to streamline the absentee ballot process while maintaining its integrity,” Buford added. “Community Financial Institutions are not just the backbone of Oklahoma’s economy, but leaders in their communities. This partnership was a natural fit as we all work together to protect one of our most cherished rights, the right to vote.”

Adrian Beverage, Chief of Staff and Executive Vice President for Government Relations for the Oklahoma Bankers, “Community banks across Oklahoma are excited for the opportunity to make absentee voting easier for all Oklahomans.”

Voters can apply for absentee ballots online using the OK Voter Portal at elections.ok.gov/OVP.html. Applications can also be downloaded from the State Election Board website at elections.ok.gov.

“Voting is one of the greatest privileges we enjoy as Americans,” said Nate Webb, Executive Director of the Oklahoma Credit Union Association. “Oklahoma credit unions are pleased to help our fellow Oklahomans participate in the process.”

According to the State Election Board press release, while participation by banks and credit unions is voluntary, association officers said they have had a positive response of support from financial institutions across the state.

The last day to apply for an absentee ballot is Tuesday, June 23 at 5 p.m. Absentee ballots must be received no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day, June 30.

Voters with specific questions should contact their County Election Board or the State Election Board by calling 405-521-2391 or emailing info@elections.ok.gov.

For more information about absentee voting in Oklahoma, visit elections.ok.gov.