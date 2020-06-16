OKC Zoo presents Sip & Stroll, the new 21+ evening event

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter



OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – Adventure awaits guests 21+ at the OKC Zoo with the new Sip & Stroll event this summer.

Beginning Saturday, June 25 through Thursday, August 13, the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden will host Sip & Stroll every Thursday evening from 6 to 10 p.m.

The event is presented by Will & Wiley Hard Seltzer, 1800 Tequila, Kraken Rum and Bubly Sparkling Water.

Guests 21 and older are invited to explore an outdoor path that spans almost the entire Zoo while enjoying summer sunsets, cool cocktails, and wondrous wildlife, as they practice social distancing, during the Zoo’s new evening event series. This event is limited to 900 guests per night.

While strolling through the Zoo, guests may stop and cool off at one of six water holes to experience featured drinks inspired by animals and habitats from around the world including Belize, Rwanda and India.

Guests will also have an opportunity to learn what the Zoo is doing to protect and preserve the natural world through global conservation partnerships with the International Rhino Foundation, Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund International, Turtle Survival Alliance and more, and how they can help conserve wildlife and wild places.

Culinary favorites will be available for purchase at Best of Oklahoma (formerly Big Rivers Café) and Big Rock BBQ, as well as selections from a special outdoor grill located at the Devon picnic grounds overlooking Zoo Lake.

“We are thrilled to re-open the Zoo’s gates and provide grown-ups with an exclusive opportunity to reconnect with friends and wildlife from around the world,” said Jenna Zeilstra, OKC Zoo’s manager of events.

“Spanning over 100 acres, the Zoo provides ample space for social distancing and adventure for Sip & Stroll’s nightly limit of 900 guests.”

In addition, the Zoo is partnering with Fertile Ground who will be on-site for each Sip & Stroll to ensure this is a zero-waste event series.

Fertile Ground is a worker-owned cooperative that provides sustainable solutions that reduce environmental impacts in central Oklahoma.

Sip & Stroll admission is $17 per person and tickets are now available at okczoo.org/sipandstroll. Event entry times are spaced every 15 minutes to allow for maximum social distancing. Tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable. Sip & Stroll is a rain or shine event.

After scheduled checked in, guests are free to stay through the duration of the event, which ends at 10 p.m.

Guests must arrive at their reserved time slot to ensure capacity is not exceeded. No entry will be allowed past each chosen time slot.

Attendees can also pre-purchase a Drink Passport good for one 5-oz featured drink sample at all six water holes for an additional $27 per person.

Additional beverages for purchase include domestic beer, wine, mixed drinks, soda and water.

Sip & Stroll tickets can be purchased at okczoo.org/rickets and are limited each day to ensure adequate social distancing between guests.

Some of the Zoo’s indoor habitat are still closed to minimize potential transmission of COVID-19.

The Zoo is open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. now through Labor Day, Monday, September 7. Advance tickets are required for all guests and ZOOfriends members.

Zoo regular admission is $12 for adults and $9 for children ages 3-11 and seniors ages 65 and over.

To learn more, call 405-424-3344 or visit okczoo.org.