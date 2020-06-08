Keep Oklahoma Beautiful opens applications for Fresh Paint Days revitalization program



By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The Keep Oklahoma Beautiful (KOB) Fresh Paint Days (FPD) is an annual, free, revitalization program available to anyone living in any of Oklahoma’s communities.

The FPD program provides community groups with free paint and a stipend to improve buildings in their area.

Applications open June 5 and close July 31. Paint is delivered in late August throughout the state and projects are completed through the month of September.

In 2005, FPD was created with the collaboration of KOB and H-I-S Paint in Oklahoma City. The program is intended to help volunteer groups restore the face of their community, utilizing the donated paint from H-I-S Paint.

H-I-S Paint collects unused paint through the year, and then sponsors the Fresh Paint Days program by giving the surplus paint to communities, allowing the paint to be deterred from waste collection and out of landfills.

H-I-S Paint has donated thousands of gallons of paint in the 14 years the program has been in existence.

“H-I-S Paint is excited to continue our partnership with Keep Oklahoma Beautiful as we work to reinvigorate communities throughout Oklahoma through the Fresh Paint Days program.” said Ken Wise, Director of Marketing and Product Line Management.

The applicants selected are provided a stipend for supplies, sponsored by the Public Service Company of Oklahoma and the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality. In 2019, 36 community groups participated and 40 community structures were painted.

Following the completion of the different projects, an online contest determines the finalists in the ‘Communities Primed for Change Contest’, which is a comparison of the projects’ before and after shots.

According to KOB, Fresh Paint Days represents “what can be achieved with the collaboration of state, nonprofit, and corporate agencies uniting to accomplish a common goal for the benefit of Oklahoma communities.”

Founded in 1965, Keep Oklahoma Beautiful is a statewide nonprofit and a state affiliate of Keep America Beautiful. Oklahoma is part of a national network of nearly 1,000 participating organizations that work together to improve communities through litter prevention, waste reduction and beautification.

For more information, visit keepoklahomabeautiful.com.