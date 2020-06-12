Interfaith Alliance and Jewish Federation to host “Fighting Hate Online” ZOOM event on June 25



By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Report

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – Fighting Hate Online, a ZOOM online event, co-sponsored by The Interfaith Alliance of Oklahoma and the Jewish Federation of Greater Oklahoma City, will be held on Thursday, June 25, at 7 p.m. Advance registration is required.

The event will feature the Anti-Defamation League‘s (ADL) head of the Center for Technology and Society (CTS), A Q&A session will follow.

Sifry leads a team of innovative technologists, researchers, and policy experts developing proactive solutions and producing cutting-edge research to protect vulnerable populations.

The Center for Technology supports the Jewish community and other minority groups, employing the best technology and seasoned experts to understand the root causes of hateful speech and combat harassment across the internet.

According to a press release, Jonathan Greenblatt, ADL CEO stated, “We have seen how online platforms have facilitated the spread of hate and extremism, but we also know they can play an important role in connecting people for good. [David Silfry’s] experience in the tech industry is invaluable in furthering our groundbreaking work fighting the alarming rise of online hate and harassment.”

Dave joined ADL in 2019 after a successful career as a technology entrepreneur and executive. He founded six companies including Linuxcare and Technorati, and served in executive roles at companies including Lyft and Reddit.

“In the tech industry, everyone knows ADL has been leading the charge against cyberhate, working effectively with all of the leading technology platforms, as well as government, academia, and law enforcement,” said Sifry. “I’m thrilled to build on this important work, using what I’ve learned from my decades in this space to address today’s most pressing challenges online.”

In addition to his entrepreneurial work, Dave was selected as a Technology Pioneer at the World Economic Forum, and is an advisor and mentor for a select group of companies and startup founders.

As the son of a hidden child of the Holocaust, the core values and mission exemplified by ADL were instilled in him at an early age. Sifry earned a BS in Computer Science from The Johns Hopkins University.

As an organization committed to combating religious discrimination and bigotry, The Interfaith Alliance is acutely aware that hate groups are becoming more vocal, visible, and violent.

Interfaith Alliance joins in solidarity with our community members and neighbors who face hatred and discrimination, with the knowledge that our freedoms are inextricably bound together.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Oklahoma City was organized in 1941 to serve the social welfare needs of the Jewish community.

As the central address for community-wide support, the Jewish Federation is an umbrella organization sponsoring a wide variety of educational, cultural, and community outreach programs and services as well as serving as a safety net for individuals and families in need.

Registration for the “Fighting Hate Online” event is now available online.