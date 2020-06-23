In Democratic Primary for Fifth District U.S. House of Representatives: For Kendra Horn

The City Sentinel Primary Endorsement

Kendra Horn ran a strong campaign in 2018 to unseat a Republican incumbent with a conservative record on public policy, but a noted lack of passion for the process of policy and politics. From her first major campaign event on “film row” in downtown Oklahoma City, Horn was methodical and determined. She believed she could win, ran smart and intentionally.

Horn had the audacity to run, and she made her own breaks: Her drive to victory was marked by strong fundraising, tireless campaigning, good in media interviews, great on the doorsteps of the district.

Since taking the oath, she has developed into a serious member of Congress. Her work with other members of the Oklahoma delegation (all Republicans) have been notable.

She has a serious and substantive style and a record on which to stand before voters in November, to say: “I’d like another two years.” Republicans will have to work hard and smart if they want to deny her that second term.

She voted to impeach President Trump, which endeared her to the Democratic base but infuriated many Republicans. To be scrupulously fair, she approached that serious vote with a professional demeanor and respect for those who disagreed. In this day and age, that is notable in and of itself.

Our endorsement philosophy, detailed previously in print and online, leads the newspaper to make the best possible recommendation as the nominees for each major political party.

Endorsements from The City Sentinel newspaper are an affirmation of the person endorsed – not necessarily a criticism of other candidates. This aims to encourage qualified individuals to seek public office and serve our community and state. Endorsements reflect the preferences of the newspaper’s owners/publisher.

Our pattern has been to support the best candidate possible in the primary process, and await voters’ selection of nominees before final decisions are made for the general election.

We do not intend nor imply, unless otherwise stated, criticism of those who disagree with these endorsements.

Republicans profess confidence they can unseat Horn, the first Democrat to hold the job since the 1970s. But Oklahoma City and environs clearly shifted from “red” to “purple” in 2018. The district is and will likely remain competitive. Horn has done her best to weave herself into the community, building ties with business leaders and not voting in total lockstep with national Democratic leaders.

Her best-known opponent has run for the job every two years for the past decade. A good man, he is not the best choice for Democrats who want to keep this seat.

It seems clear, even obvious, that Kendra Horn is the best choice for the Democratic nod in Oklahoma’s Fifth Congressional District, but stating the obvious might seem like an act of courage in these troubled times.

The City Sentinel endorses incumbent U.S. Rep. Kendra Horn in the Democratic Fifth District primary race on June 30.