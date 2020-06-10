Girl Scouts‘ 9th annual Cookies & Cocktails to take place at the new Camp Trivera

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The 9th annual Cookies and Cocktails event will take place Friday, September 18 at Camp Trivera, Girl Scouts Western Oklahoma’s new urban STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) camp. The venue is located across the lake from the Oklahoma City Zoo.

A VIP reception will begin at 5:30 p.m. featuring a private tour and hospitality food tray. General admission begins promptly at 6:30 p.m.

Cookies and Cocktails, chaired by Ally Glavas and Leah Roper, will raise funds to support Girl Scout higher awards and civic engagement programming.

During the event, Cookies and Cocktails will partner with local restaurants who will create signature bites and drinks showcasing the famous Girl Scout Cookies.

Guests will have the opportunity to nosh on assorted, tasty creations while exploring the new camp, which includes a Great Hall with seating for 350.

The venue features large bunk rooms designed by Girl Scouts, a STEM laboratory, 200-seat amphitheater, rock climbing wall, and interactive “Wall of Women” that connects campers with women STEM professionals worldwide.

“We are thrilled to host this event at Camp Trivera,” said Roper. “Being on site takes me back to my Girl Scouting days, and I know our guests will love seeing everything the new facility has to offer. Plus, Camp Trivera will allow us to hold Cookies and Cocktails safely because we have plenty of space to spread out and social distance.”

Local restaurants and bars will participate with community culinary experts judging each entry. Guests will submit their votes for the best “bite” of the night. The event also will feature a silent auction and a raffle.

Proceeds will go to support programs that help Oklahoma Girl Scouts in grades 4-12 earn Girl Scouting’s Highest Awards, which build skills and confidence in planning, leadership, and community advocacy.

The Bronze, Silver, and Gold Awards are earned through community service projects that require Girl Scouts to identify a community problem, plan, and build a team for solving the problem, then carry out that plan and spread the word about the achievement.

Projects must be approved by a volunteer advisory committee and be increasingly ambitious at each level, with “lasting community change” the distinction for Gold Award projects.

“Cookies and Cocktails is not only a great party; it’s also a great way to support ambitious young women who are serving their communities,” Glavas said.

VIP tickets that include early entrance from 5:30-6:30 p.m., tour of Camp Trivera, and a complimentary tasting tray, are $80 each. General admission tickets cost $60 each. Tickets can be purchased at the GSWEST website. Must be over 21 to attend.

For more information on Cookies and Cocktails sponsorship, email mhopkins@gswestok.org.

Located in 39 Oklahoma counties in the central, southwest and northwest region of the state, the mission of Girl Scouts Western Oklahoma is to build girls of courage, confidence and character.

Through leadership-building programs, GSWEST offers girls opportunities including STEM (science, technology, engineering and math), healthy lifestyles and activities such as the High Adventure Team (HAT), summer camps, and community service projects through Bronze, Silver and Gold awards.

To learn more, visit gswestok.org.