Democratic Primary Endorsements June 2020

The City Sentinel Endorsements

Note: The endorsement philosophy of The City Sentinel newspaper, detailed previously in print and online, leads the newspaper to make the best possible recommendation as the nominees for each major political party.

Endorsements from The City Sentinel newspaper are an affirmation of the person endorsed – not necessarily a criticism of other candidates, unless that is stated in an editorial devoted to a particular race.

This aims to encourage qualified individuals to seek public office and serve our community and state. Endorsements reflect the preferences of the newspaper’s owners/publisher.

Our pattern has been to support the best candidate possible in the primary process, and await voters’ selection of nominees before final decisions are made for the general election.

We do not intend nor imply, unless otherwise stated, criticism of those who disagree with these endorsements.

Democratic Primary Endorsements for June 30 election (Early voting began June 25)

U.S. Senate: Abby Broyles

Fifth Congressional District: Kendra Horn

Legislative Races

State House District 15 Democratic Primary: Alex Scott

State House District 72: Monroe Nichols

State House District 88: Jason Dunnington

State House District 89: Jose Cruz

State House District 99: Susan Porter

Oklahoma County Sheriff Virgil L. Green, Sr.