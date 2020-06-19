CVS announces new Oklahoma site for free COVID-19 testing

The City Sentinel Staff Report

“CVS Health is helping America move forward by continuing to evolve and expand our approach to COVID-19 testing to meet the needs of consumers, the business community and populations disproportionately impacted by the virus.”

With that introduction, the drug store chain announced expansion of COVID-19 testing services in the Sooner State.

In a press release sent to Oklahoma news organizations, the company said:

“As part of our ongoing commitment to Oklahoma by helping to slow the spread of the virus and to support communities as they begin to safely reopen, CVS Health expanded its COVID-19 testing program by announcing one additional test site at a CVS Pharmacy drive-thru location.

The opening of the additional site on Friday, June 19 adds to the 11 locations CVS Health previously opened across Oklahoma, including three other sites in Oklahoma City. All these sites are among CVS Health’s more than 1,200 COVID-19 testing locations across 33 states and the District of Columbia.

The new testing location, as well as the full list of expanded testing sites in Oklahoma, is provided below.

Important Notice: Patients must register in advance – See below for details.

A complete list of CVS Pharmacy drive-thru test sites can be found here.

According to the press release:

These new sites utilize self-swab tests and help enable the company’s goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month, subject to availability of supplies and lab capacity.

Self-swab tests will be available to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to state and age guidelines.

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com . For the new Oklahoma City site, patients can begin registering on Friday, June 19 to schedule an appointment.

There are no out-of-pocket costs for these tests for both insured and uninsured patients.

Patients will be required to stay in their cars and will be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window or a location in the parking lot at a few stores, where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions.

A CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly. Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days.

The new testing site in Oklahoma is:

CVS Pharmacy, 900 S.W. 44thStreet, Oklahoma City, OK 7310

The testing sites previously opened in May 2020 include: